Colliers International : Represents Parkside Corporation in New Garner Build-to-Suit

September 2019, Raleigh-Durham

Colliers International represented Parksite Corporation in their 83,000-square-foot build-to-suit in Garner, North Carolina. This will be the building supplies company's first location in North Carolina.

Dennis Eaton of Colliers International | Raleigh-Durham and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International | Chicago worked together to guide the tenant in the search for the right location. Duke Realty is the building owner and will also be the developer going forward.

This project is expected to break ground in October 2019 and delivered in July 2020. Once completed, the warehouse will be used as a distribution center.

Parksite Corporation supplies construction products for the building of residential and commercial properties, carrying nearly 50 brands. With over 20 locations around the United States, the new Garner site will be their first location in North Carolina.