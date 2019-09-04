Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : Represents Parkside Corporation in New Garner Build-to-Suit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

September 2019, Raleigh-Durham

Colliers International represented Parksite Corporation in their 83,000-square-foot build-to-suit in Garner, North Carolina. This will be the building supplies company's first location in North Carolina.

Dennis Eaton of Colliers International | Raleigh-Durham and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International | Chicago worked together to guide the tenant in the search for the right location. Duke Realty is the building owner and will also be the developer going forward.

This project is expected to break ground in October 2019 and delivered in July 2020. Once completed, the warehouse will be used as a distribution center.

Parksite Corporation supplies construction products for the building of residential and commercial properties, carrying nearly 50 brands. With over 20 locations around the United States, the new Garner site will be their first location in North Carolina.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
05:42pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
PU
05:42pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairperson at AGM
PU
05:39pJudge Approves Settlement Allowing CVS-Aetna Merger
DJ
05:39pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborating With Verily to Help Atrial Fibrillation Patients
DJ
05:38pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:38pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed a Form 8-K
BU
05:37pEFFORT TO DISQUALIFY LAWYER PART OF U.S. CAMPAIGN AGAINST HUAWEI : counsel
RE
05:37pTENARIS : takes leading role at Rio Pipeline 2019
PU
05:37pCVS HEALTH : Statement on District Court Decision
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group