Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : Sale of Commerce Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:34am EST
Colliers International has closed the sale of Commerce Park located at 8650-8857 Commerce Park Place in Indianapolis, IN. The seven-building portfolio totals 133,749 sf and is located off 86th Street near the Park 100 Industrial Park.

Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport with Colliers International of Indianapolis facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Orton Development, Inc. Ziff Properties, Inc., a commercial real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, purchased the asset.

Located in the northwest submarket of Indianapolis, the Commerce Park Portfolio offers near immediate access to the city's I-465 loop via Michigan Road to the east and I-65 via 86th Street to the west. The portfolio is home to a diverse set of industry and service groups including healthcare, construction and professional services.

"We are excited about our second acquisition in the Indianapolis market. Commerce Park meets the core principles of our investment strategy, which among other requirements, calls for highly demised small bay warehouse acquisitions in markets of strong job growth." said Christian Chamblee, Director of Acquisitions at Ziff Properties, Inc.

Ziff Properties owns approximately $300 million of community and neighborhood shopping centers, self-storage facilities and office/flex assets throughout the southeastern U.S. and continues to aggressively acquire new properties.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:04aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Alex and Abi start family in new home
PU
04:04aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Victoria Grange proves a great choice for retired couple
PU
04:01aGRANGES : Presentation of Gränges' year-end report 2018
AQ
04:01aINVITATION :  Press and analyst conference
AQ
04:01aCHINA MOBILE : Hong Kong Partners with ASTRI and HKSTP to Accelerate Smart City Development in Hong Kong
AQ
04:01aCOMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation Pbb  500mn sp due 2023
PR
04:01aR&D biopharmaceutical industry embraces NEW Code of Practice to boost business integrity worldwide
BU
04:00aKORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : UAE's salaries to grow in 2019 – Korn Ferry
AQ
04:00aHSBC : opens new $250m HQ in Downtown Dubai
AQ
04:00aGOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA : GPPL.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3Oil drops by 1 percent on U.S. supply surge, caution after U.S.-China trade talks
4BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : to build two more wind farms for Vattenfall in the Netherlands

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.