Colliers International : | South Carolina finds new location for Popeye's in Easley

07/08/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Greenville, SC - Colliers International's Greenville and Columbia offices worked together to find Popeye's a new location at 5138 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the seller, SE BB Easley, LLC, of the 1-acre parcel that sold for $930,000.

'This property sat vacant for a long time before it was listed with Colliers,' said Byars. 'We were thrilled to work with our Columbia office to find such an outstanding buyer for our clients in just three months.'

'All parties involved had expectations that were exceeded on this deal,' said Burgess. 'We were able to accomplish a price that the owners were very happy with and we have no doubt Popeye's will be very successful in this location for the years to come.'

Popeye's operates more than 2,000 restaurants internationally including three others in the Upstate of South Carolina: Gaffney, Boiling Springs and Greer.

Scott Burgess and Lance Byars are members of the Colliers Retail Services Team based in Colliers International | South Carolina's Greenville office, specializing in the representation of owners, buyers and tenants in purchasing and leasing retail space in the Upstate of South Carolina and beyond.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:12:07 UTC
