Colliers International : Taylor Allen and Philip Vann receive Certified Commercial Investment Member designation

05/24/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Prestigious CCIM designation awarded to two brokerage team members.

Columbia/Greenville, SC - Colliers International's Taylor Allen and Philip Vann have both been awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute. This designation recognizes them as experts in commercial and investment management.

In order to earn the CCIM designation, real estate professionals must complete a prescribed graduate-level course of study, demonstrate a certifiable record of accomplishment in completing commercial investment real estate transactions and meet strict ethical standards. The SC CCIM Chapter is dedicated to providing its members with the highest quality educational programs, promoting the highest ethical standards in commercial real estate, and providing a forum where its member can learn, network and prosper.

Allen joined Colliers' Greenville office in 2016 and is a Brokerage Associate specializing in office leasing and sales, primarily representing local ownership entities, private equity groups, and national REITS with their real estate portfolios in the Upstate. He was named a CoStar Power Broker in both office leasing and sale transactions in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Allen is actively involved with the United Way of Greenville County, having served as a Loaned Executive for the past three years.

Vann joined Colliers' Columbia office in 2014 and is a Senior Brokerage Associate specializing in tenant advisory services with experience in lease/sale contracts, site selection, solicitation and analysis of proposals from landlords, integrated space planning, tenant improvement allowances and post-contract follow-up. He has brokered transactions encompassing over 550,000 square feet of office space with a combined value of more than $36 million. Vann currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Children's Trust of South Carolina and on the Advisory Council for Woodberry Forest School.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:07:03 UTC
