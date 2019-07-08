Colliers International : Urban Retail Revs Up with Strategic Acquisition of Legendary Larry Steinberg Team

July 9, 2019 [Philadelphia, PA] - Colliers International is pleased to announce the arrival of the Larry Steinberg team to lead and further grow its urban retail division in Philadelphia.

Over the course of his career, Larry has successfully completed deals with numerous national retailers, including Apple, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Warby Parker, J.Crew, Banana Republic, WaWa, and Morton's Steakhouse. He has also worked with Philadelphia's top chefs and restaurateurs, including Marc Vetri, Michael Solomonov, Stephen Starr and Jose Garces.

Larry's expertise has extended to the sales of several notable retail buildings at the heart of the Rittenhouse Square shopping district along Walnut and Chestnut Streets. He also serves as president of the Rittenhouse Row Merchant's Association. Larry's son, Evan Steinberg, will work alongside Larry in the development of Colliers' urban retail division. As an experienced tenant representative, Evan has worked with national brands seeking multi-site expansions into the Greater Philadelphia Region, such as Chipotle, CorePower Yoga, AT&T and Dominos. The team has also represented the retail spaces of several high-profile developers such as Pearl Properties, Alterra Property Group and Brickstone.

'To say Larry is an icon is nothing new. He is hands down the best at what he does. I've known Larry for years and respected his work - to have brought his capability to Colliers is a career highlight. This partnership will further elevate Colliers' urban retail brand within the City of Philadelphia,' said Doug Sayer, President and CEO of Colliers in Philadelphia.

The arrival of the Larry Steinberg team is one in a string of big moves in the continuing development of Colliers Retail for the entire Greater Philadelphia region. Jason Fox, national VP of Accounts with Brixmor recently joined the firm as well as CBRE/Fameco vet Jon Kieserman.

'I'm extremely pleased to be a part of the Colliers team' Larry contributed. 'Our high street experience will add an important set of capabilities to Colliers' brokerage expertise locally and open new opportunities for business. Colliers' supportive culture and national retail reach and resources provides value to my clients and attracts the team I plan to build.'

'Philadelphia is such an important and unique retail market, a blend of national retailers and a very strong home- grown crop of one-of-a kind restaurants and boutiques. We are pleased to welcome Larry and Evan to Colliers.' said Anjee Solanki, National Retail Director for Colliers in the U.S. Colliers Retail Services is a national platform with 500 professionals across 140 markets in the United States partnering with owners and retailers to navigate the 'retail revolution' - defining, implementing and executing retail strategy with innovative solutions and tools.

Larry Steinberg is available for expert comment and panel opportunities related to Center City retail market news and retail trends.

larry.steinberg@colliers.com | +1 215.928.7593

###

