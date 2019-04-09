Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : What Factors Bring the Highest Prices for Medical Office Buildings?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

If this is the year to sell your medical office building (MOB), you may have chosen the best time to sell in the next decade. Market conditions are excellent for these properties considering (1) low interest rates, (2) low cap rates, (3) low availability of healthcare properties for sale, and (4) the high number of investors wanting to buy them. Demographic drivers continue to strengthen consumer demand for medical services. Medical office buildings are considered more stable because of creditable tenants who sign longer term leases and invest significant capital in their spaces. Interest could not be higher from healthcare-property investors and lenders.

The most obvious reasons to sell are good timing for a higher return on the investment and the desire to use the money for another investment. However, some additional popular reasons include changes in partnerships and desired percentages of ownership, a desire to put cash back into the operation of the business, hiring personnel, updating equipment, and renovating areas.

Once you know it's time to sell, how do you know what is realistic in price expectations? A property is in the best position to sell when it has:

1. a good location with a good story (growth area, visibility, high traffic),
2. a high occupancy with strong credit healthcare tenants,
3. a significant number of years left on the tenant leases (more than five is preferable),
and
4. recent (in the last few years) construction or renovation of the property.

Sellers are seeing aggressive offer prices for quality medical properties. Your best time to sell is always when the building is newer, has little vacancy and strong leases with good tenants.

About the author: Beth Young is Senior Vice President of Colliers International-Houston where she specializes in the sale and leasing of healthcare properties. She can be reached at 713-380-2166 or Beth.Young@Colliers.com.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:17:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pMadalena Announces 2018 Year-End Financial Results and Q1 - 2019 Operational Update
NE
07:13pMINERVA : Notice to the Market - Consent Solicitation
PU
07:13pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : What Factors Bring the Highest Prices for Medical Office Buildings?
PU
07:08pCONAN O'BRIEN TO HEADLINE &LDQUO;IN STITCHES : A Night of Laughs” in L.A. on April 11
GL
06:31pKX : Named as Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year - Financial Services
BU
06:30pNETAPP : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure
BU
06:24pWELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
RE
06:22pOil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
06:18pNASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 29, 2019
PU
06:16pdynaCERT Patent Granted
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
4DYNACERT INC : dynaCERT Patent Granted
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About