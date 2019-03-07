Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : What's Hot in the Office Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

March 2019, Raleigh-Durham

Jim Costello, senior vice president at Real Capital Analytics recently released the US Capital Trends [1] report for the office real estate market. Real Capital Analytics is the authority on the trends that drive the commercial real estate investment markets and Costello drives research efforts on issues that affect these dynamics.

His overview of the national office market resonated with us and increased our optimism for the Raleigh-Durham office market in 2019.

U.S. cap rate trends in 2018 and predictions for 2019

Costello pointed out interest rates have been volatile, but U.S. cap rates haven't moved yet in response to the turmoil. Cap rates were flat in 2018. It is unlikely that the fed will do as many raises of the fed funds rate in 2019 as they did in 2018, so we won't see the pressure on the longer end of the yield curve. Inflation expectations in December and January were low. There were higher inflation expectations into October and November of 2018. But inflation has been described as 'muted' by Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve. So we will most likely see another flat year of cap rates in 2019.

Trends in the U.S. office sector

The national office sector rose slightly in 2018 after two consecutive years of declining activity. Other property sectors had a large volume of entity level transactions which included multi-billion dollar-acquisitions of companies to obtain all of their real estate assets (e.g. Westfield - retail, DCT - industrial). A couple of office portfolio and entity-level transactions closed in December, so perhaps that trend will continue and deal volume will increase in the office sector in 2019.

Within the office sector, the suburban office market was much stronger than the CBD office market. Deal volume in 2018 for the suburban office market was $82.8 billion while the CBD market has $51.8 billion. The $30 billion gap signals a growing divergence between the two markets, as they are typically pretty even. https://www.bizjournals.com/triangle/news/2019/03/01/raleigh-durham-commercial-real-estate-trends-what.html?s=print">[...]

READ MORE

Learn more about Colliers International Raleigh-Durham Landlord Agency Advisory Team.

[1] Source for U.S. data: Real Capital Analytics, 'U.S. Capital Trends | Office 2018', released January of 2019

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 22:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
06:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
GL
06:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zayo Issues Statement in Response to Starboard's Letter
PU
06:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI  
GL
06:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
BU
06:42pKHC LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
PR
06:41pARLO LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. - ARLO
PR
06:41pInterblock wins Top Performing Electronic Table Game at EKG awards
GL
06:40pMAXAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
2Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
3COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
4ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..
5SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.