Colliers International : Wins Dodgeball Tournament at 2019 Geekwire Bash!

Colliers Claims Title in Dodgeball Tournament at 2019 Geekwire Bash!

SEATTLE - Each year, Geekwire, a fast-growing technology website with deep roots in the Seattle area, holds its annual Geekwire Bash where Puget Sound tech companies compete for bragging rights in seven different tournaments. Colliers has been a sponsor for several years, supporting its client and pitting our real estate athletes against others in dodgeball, foosball and other contests. This year, our Seattle and Bellevue offices combined forces to triumph in the dodgeball tournament, out dodging, ducking, dipping, diving and dodging all other teams to gain the championship and coveted golden dodgeball trophy. Congrats to Tony Ford, Lisa Araiza, Jeff Jeremiah, Jeff Livingston, Casey Anderson, Kristy Cole, Mackenzie Mowrey and Taylor Olson!

For more details on our win and learn more about Geekwire and the annual Geekwire Bash, check out this article from the website.