Colliers International : announces 2018 Top Producers, Walter M. Keenan Award Recipient and Transaction of the Year

01/23/2019 | 11:04am EST

Columbia, SC - Colliers International | South Carolina is pleased to announce the commercial real estate firm's brokerage awards for 2018. The top 10 brokerage associates across the state were honored as Top Producers, along with the top producer earning the distinction of receiving the Walter M. Keenan Award, which is named after a former leader of the firm. Additionally, the Transaction of the Year was awarded to a team of Colliers' brokerage associates for the completion of the year's most outstanding transaction.

The Walter M. Keenan Award winner and top producer for Colliers in the state of South Carolina is Garrett Scott, SIOR, Vice President. Working primarily out of the Spartanburg office, Scott is an industrial specialist in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson area, providing leasing, sales and development advisory services for industrial clients across the market. This marks the second year in a row that Scott has been honored with the Walter M. Keenan Award, a reflection of his impact on the robust industrial market in the Upstate of South Carolina and of the value that he and his team provide to tenants and buyers in navigating the market.

In addition to Scott, the 2018 Top Producers recognized for their superior performance were, in alphabetical order:

  • Tripp Bradley
  • Brockton Hall
  • Frank Hammond, CCIM, CPM
  • Tommy Johnson
  • Dave Mathews, SIOR
  • Rox Pollard
  • Henry Roe
  • Chuck Salley, SIOR
  • Craig Waites

The Transaction of the Year award was presented to Garrett Scott, SIOR, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Ashley Fenlon for their work on the GSP North America headquarters tenant representation deal. GSP North America first engaged Colliers for representation in the expansion and relocation of their North American headquarters. GSP needed to double their footprint and improve their space while retaining their current rental rate. When the team found the right warehouse building, they discovered a new complication: the warehouse's current tenant. Colliers relocated this tenant into a new speculative property owned by Scannell Properties, which Colliers was representing as a landlord client. In identifying a solution for one client, therefore, this team effectively created two transactions for the respective clients, resulting in successful transactions with a gross value of $15.2 million.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:03:10 UTC
