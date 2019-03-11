Log in
Colliers International : announces the sale of 251,569 square feet at Brookhollow West Business Park in Houston, Texas

03/11/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Colliers International notes Gulf BK LLC has purchased Brookhollow West Business Park at 9777 West Gulf Bank, Houston, TX 77040. The building area totals 251,569 square feet and sits on 15.46 acres at the corner of West Gulf Bank and North Gessner Road.

The buyer, Gulf BK LLC, was represented by Abco Industrial Properties. Walter Menuetand Judd Harrisonof Colliers International represented the seller, CUNA Mutual Investment Corporation, in the transaction.

Click hereto see more about the property.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:39:06 UTC
