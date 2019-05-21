Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : announces the sale of ±3.8 acres at Beltway 8, west of SH 288

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Colliers International notes EPSP HOLDINGS, LLC has purchased ±3.8 acres at Beltway 8, west of SH 288 in Houston, Texas 77047. The buyer was represented by Daniel R. Egger of Provista Realty Group, LLC.Tom Condon Jr.of Colliers International represented the seller, LMC Marine Center, Inc. in the transaction.

Click hereto see more about the property.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 22:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces dividend rates on non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 15 and non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 16
PU
07:22pHigh Times Announces Headlining Musical Acts for Upcoming SoCal and NorCal Cannabis Cups
GL
07:20pCHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL : Enterprise CEO
RE
07:20pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Investor Group Comments On Latest Actions Of Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Obstruct Shareholder Democracy
PR
07:16pVERSAPAY : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
07:15pMAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE MILITARY CONFLICT WITH IRAN : Poll
AQ
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
07:07pTOYOTA MOTOR : Designed by committee, Toyota's Japan Taxi becomes an expensive Olympic symbol
RE
07:07pNORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
RE
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. - REV
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited Financial Results for the Year to 31 March 2019 Opens in a new Window
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
5TESLA : TESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About