Colliers International : announces the sale of ±3.8 acres at Beltway 8, west of SH 288

Colliers International notes EPSP HOLDINGS, LLC has purchased ±3.8 acres at Beltway 8, west of SH 288 in Houston, Texas 77047. The buyer was represented by Daniel R. Egger of Provista Realty Group, LLC.Tom Condon Jr.of Colliers International represented the seller, LMC Marine Center, Inc. in the transaction.

