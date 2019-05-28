Log in
Colliers International : announces the sale of a two-building suburban office portfolio known as the Houston Office Campus

05/28/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Colliers International notes the sale of the Houston Office Campus, a two-building, class B suburban office portfolio totaling 234,746 square feet at 263 N. Sam Houston Parkway E. (Belchase Building - 87,611 SF) and 16666 Northchase Drive (147,135 SF with a structured 4-level garage) in Houston, Texas. David L. Carterof Colliers International represented the seller, BH Properties in the transaction.

Houston Office Campus is a well located, two (2) building, class B, suburban office portfolio totaling 234,746 square feet. The properties are in excellent condition and are surrounded by various amenities in the area. The property is located in the North Houston District, near the intersection of I-45 and N. Sam Houston Parkway. The site has easy access to Beltway 8, I-45, Hardy Toll Road and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

For more information about the available space visit the dedicated property site.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:38:02 UTC
