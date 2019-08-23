Log in
Colliers International : associates find new location for Rumsey Construction and Restoration LLC

08/23/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Columbia, SC - Alia Bostaji, a Brokerage Associate in Colliers International | South Carolina's Columbia office, represented Rumsey Construction and Restoration LLC in the purchase of 2630 Shop Road for $525,000; Marshall Hoefer, a Senior Brokerage Associate, represented the seller.

2630 Shop Road consists of two office and production buildings totaling 8,667 square feet.

'Rumsey was looking to transition from leasing a property to owning their space,' said Bostaji. 'There were a few factors that made this deal happen: The timing was crucial because their current lease was expiring within the next few months. The location was key and is much more accessible for employees to be closer to the interstate. The available buildings of this size in the Columbia market are scarce so we knew we had to jump on this opportunity when it became available. '

Rumsey Construction and Restoration is a full-service construction and restoration company that handles both residential and commercial projects, including responding to all types of disaster: fire damage, smoke damage restoration, water restoration and storm damage.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:22:03 UTC
