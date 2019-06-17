Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : brings Green Mountain Campus to market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Boston, June 17, 2019- Colliers International's Capital Markets team of Senior Vice President Christopher Sower, Vice President Bruce Lusa, Assistant Vice President Jonathan Bryant, and Associate John Flaherty recently brought to market the picturesque 155-acre Green Mountain Campus located in Poultney, Vermont. Former home to Green Mountain College, an academic institution highly committed to environmental sustainability, the unique 'turn-key' campus opportunity comes fully furnished and equipped with 23 buildings comprising approximately 450,000 square feet. It boasts first-class dormitory facilities (654 beds), classrooms, administrative offices, lecture halls, cafeteria, student center, community space, library building, athletic facilities, 400-seat theater/auditorium, fine arts studios and galleries, a working farm, guest residences and a campus-wide biomass heating system installed in 2010 that makes the campus 100% carbon neutral.

Green Mountain Campus, located in the western-most part of southern Vermont, directly borders the state of New York, and enjoys close proximity to multiple lakes, New York's Adirondack Mountains to the west, and Vermont's Green Mountains to the east. It embodies the overall allure of Vermont as a year-round outdoor enthusiast's paradise.

'What Green Mountain has created on its Poultney campus is a quintessential New England experience,' shared Sower. 'While the college itself decided to close its doors following the Spring 2019 semester, I am confident we will identify a new user who appreciates and repurposes the quality infrastructure so thoughtfully put in place.'

Local market experts supporting the Colliers Boston team in the assignment include Tony Blake and Bill Kiendl, both principals at V/T Commercial.
For more information, please visitgreenmtncampus.colliers.com.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc.(NASDAQ: CIGI; TSX: CIGI) is an industry-leading global real estate services company with a global brand operating in 69 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000 skilled professionals serving clients in the world's most important markets. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals'Global Outsourcing for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has also been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.comor follow us on Twitter:@Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in Boston, follow @Colliers_Boston.


For further information, please contact:
Jen Weber
InkHouse for Colliers
Phone: 781.966.4130
Email: colliers@inkhouse.com

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pHUDSON BAY : HBC appoints interim CFO as Ed Record takes medical leave of absence
AQ
05:06pALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pEVO Payments and TouchBistro to Provide a Fully Integrated POS and Payments Solution for Restaurants in Mexico
GL
05:06pDorel Signs New US$175 Million Five-Year Senior Unsecured Loan Agreement
GL
05:05pEXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pTRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT : Announces June 2019 Distribution
AQ
05:05pSTARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND : Announces June 2019 Distributions
AQ
05:04pMAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Piacenza
PU
05:04pTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : June 17, 2019 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units
PU
05:04pFIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About