Colliers International : brings Green Mountain Campus to market

Boston, June 17, 2019- Colliers International's Capital Markets team of Senior Vice President Christopher Sower, Vice President Bruce Lusa, Assistant Vice President Jonathan Bryant, and Associate John Flaherty recently brought to market the picturesque 155-acre Green Mountain Campus located in Poultney, Vermont. Former home to Green Mountain College, an academic institution highly committed to environmental sustainability, the unique 'turn-key' campus opportunity comes fully furnished and equipped with 23 buildings comprising approximately 450,000 square feet. It boasts first-class dormitory facilities (654 beds), classrooms, administrative offices, lecture halls, cafeteria, student center, community space, library building, athletic facilities, 400-seat theater/auditorium, fine arts studios and galleries, a working farm, guest residences and a campus-wide biomass heating system installed in 2010 that makes the campus 100% carbon neutral.

Green Mountain Campus, located in the western-most part of southern Vermont, directly borders the state of New York, and enjoys close proximity to multiple lakes, New York's Adirondack Mountains to the west, and Vermont's Green Mountains to the east. It embodies the overall allure of Vermont as a year-round outdoor enthusiast's paradise.

'What Green Mountain has created on its Poultney campus is a quintessential New England experience,' shared Sower. 'While the college itself decided to close its doors following the Spring 2019 semester, I am confident we will identify a new user who appreciates and repurposes the quality infrastructure so thoughtfully put in place.'

Local market experts supporting the Colliers Boston team in the assignment include Tony Blake and Bill Kiendl, both principals at V/T Commercial.

For more information, please visitgreenmtncampus.colliers.com.

