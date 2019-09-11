Log in
Colliers International : finds new office space for Central Carolina REALTORS® Association

09/11/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Columbia, SC - Henry Roe and Allen Wilkerson of Colliers International | South Carolina worked with the Central Carolina REALTORS® Association (CCRA) to find a new office location at 1901 Main Street in Columbia.

'After being located in the Middleburg office park off of Forest Drive for years, CCRA was looking to be more centrally-located for ease of access for its members,' said Henry Roe, a Vice President in Colliers' Columbia office. 'The new location at 1901 Main Street is better suited to serve its over 2,500 members across central South Carolina today and in the future.'

1901 Main Street is a ±303,156-square-foot, Class A office tower located in Columbia's Central Business District. At 1901 Main, location is everything. The building is near state and federal courthouses, the University of South Carolina, the growing Main Street and North Main Street corridors, the Vista Arts & Entertainment District and more.

Roe, a Vice President, and Wilkerson, a Senior Brokerage Associate, are members of the Colliers office brokerage team, specializing in corporate and landlord consulting services as well as representation of clients in the leasing and sale of office properties.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:46:03 UTC
