Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : hires Hannah Byars as Marketing Assistant for Spartanburg office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:14am EDT
Author: Liz McCary
Date Published: 06/11/2019
The firm's support staff grows as its brokerage team continues to flourish

Spartanburg, SC - Colliers International | South Carolina has hired Hannah Byars as a Marketing Assistant in the firm's Spartanburg office.

In her role, Hannah assists with the property marketing for the office's brokerage teams including creating materials and executing property marketing strategies.

"Hannah's creativity, organizational skills and attention to detail will enhance the success of the Spartanburg brokerage team and the clients we serve," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina.

Hannah graduated from Limestone College in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a Marketing concentration. She also has an Associate of Applied Science in Fashion & Retail Management degree from The Art Institute of Charlotte.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:45aLYXOR $ FLOATING RATE NOTE UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR UK£ 10Y INFLATION EXPECTATIONS UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR BOFAML $ SHORT TERM HIGH YIELD BOND UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI ALL COUNTRY WORLD UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45aLYXOR SMART CASH - UCITS ETF C-USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR CORE IBOXX $ TREASURIES 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:44aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Group plc
PU
04:44aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RPC Group plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
2INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off curr..
3DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal
4Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : First Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About