Colliers International : hires Hannah Byars as Marketing Assistant for Spartanburg office

Author: Liz McCary

Date Published: 06/11/2019

Spartanburg, SC - Colliers International | South Carolina has hired Hannah Byars as a Marketing Assistant in the firm's Spartanburg office.

In her role, Hannah assists with the property marketing for the office's brokerage teams including creating materials and executing property marketing strategies.

"Hannah's creativity, organizational skills and attention to detail will enhance the success of the Spartanburg brokerage team and the clients we serve," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina.

Hannah graduated from Limestone College in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a Marketing concentration. She also has an Associate of Applied Science in Fashion & Retail Management degree from The Art Institute of Charlotte.