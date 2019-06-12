Colliers International : hires Lorenzo Katio as Property Administrator of downtown Columbia office tower

Columbia, SC - Colliers International | South Carolina has hired Lorenzo Katio as a Property Administrator, supporting the property manager in the operations and management of 1901 Main Street in downtown Columbia.

'Lorenzo is a customer service-oriented professional who listens to our clients and tenants and delivers solutions,' said Debbie Lane, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Management Services for Colliers International | South Carolina. 'Lorenzo's addition to our team will allow us to continue to grow meaningful relationships with tenants and ensure client satisfaction.'

Lorenzo's real estate career began in multifamily real estate leasing, and most recently he was an assistant property manager for a multifamily real estate firm in Columbia.

Lorenzo is very involved in community service work providing free golf lessons to youth and serving on the City of Columbia Domestic Violence Prevention Taskforce. Additionally, he is the founder of Gorgeous Techs, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring careers for female youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.