Colliers International : in Arizona announces its top producers for 2018

0
03/15/2019 | 03:59am EDT

Arizona market enjoyed robust activity during great economic year for the state

Phoenix, March 14, 2019- Colliers International in Arizona announced its 2018 Top Producers. The field of men and women represent a wide variety of real estate categories."Our office posted a very strong 2018," said Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers in Arizona. "The Arizona market enjoyed robust activity during what proved to be a great economic year for the state. We were pleased to see impressive demand in most every category of commercial space."

Collectively, the agents at Colliers in Arizona completed 771 sales and leasing transactions totaling approximately $479 million in lease value and $808 million in sales value.

Top producers for Colliers International in Arizona for 2018 are listed below, in order of production.

  1. Todd Noel, CCIM, senior executive vice president, Office Properties
  2. Cindy Cooke, senior executive vice president, Multifamily Investments
  3. Ryan Timpani, executive vice president, Office Properties
  4. James Meng, senior vice president, Hospitality Properties
  5. Mindy Korth, executive vice president, Investment Properties
  6. Philip Wurth, CCIM, executive vice president, Office Properties
  7. Greg Hopley, executive vice president, Office Properties
  8. Jon Grantham, vice president, Hospitality Properties
  9. Rob Martensen, SIOR, CCIM, executive vice president, Industrial Properties
  10. Brad Cooke, executive vice president, Multifamily Investments
  11. Phil Breidenbach, SIOR, executive vice president, Office Properties; and Kathy Foster, MCR.w, senior vice president, Office Properties
  12. Jim Keeley, SIOR, CCIM, founding partner Scottsdale office, senior vice president
  13. Paul Sieczkowski, SIOR, senior executive vice president, Industrial Properties
  14. Charles Miscio, executive vice president, Office Properties
  15. William Littleton, SIOR, MCR, SLCR, senior executive vice president, Corporate Solutions

These individuals were recognized recently at the company's annual awards event.

About Colliers International
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success atcorporate.colliers.com, Twitter@ColliersandLinkedIn.

Colliers International in Arizona has served clients locally and globally for more than 35 years.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 07:58:01 UTC
