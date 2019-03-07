Colliers International : in Austin appoints a new co market leader

Colliers International in Austin announced today the promotion of David Bremerto co-lead the Austin office with Volney Campbell, effective March 11, 2019. In his new role, Bremer will be responsible for overall business development and strategy. Colliers International in Austin delivers effective commercial real estate solutions for their clients' leasing, sales, management and valuation needs.

Along with co-managing the Austin office, Bremer will also retain his position as an advisor. He specializes in tenant representation and brings more than a decade of industry experience including complex and high-value office leases, expansions and contractions, subleases, purchases and everything in between.

'David is one of the most respected brokers in our city and has been one of our top producers since he joined our team. This is just a natural progression for him to bring his talents as a leader to the forefront in his role here.' said Volney Campbell, co-chairman & principal of the Colliers International | Austin office.

Before joining Colliers International, Bremer co-owned and operated a successful boutique tenant representation firm in Austin.

Money Magazine ranks Austin as the best big city to live in right now. With the hottest labor market according to The Wall Street Journal in 2019, Austin leads the country in the lowest unemployment rate, job growth and highest average wages.

'In just a few years Colliers International in Austin has grown to become one of the top firms in the city. We are proud to call them our partner and are thrilled David will be taking a formal leadership role with the firm.' said Patrick Duffyof the Colliers International | Houston office.

Colliers International is pleased to have David Bremer as its new Austin co-market leader and with INC recently naming Austin as the best place to start a business, Colliers International is positioned to continue its rapid growth in the market.