Colliers International : sells former bank for $850,000

08/08/2019 | 11:25am EDT

Greenville, SC - The 3,500-square-foot building at 1620 Woodruff Road, formerly Park Sterling Bank, recently sold for $850,000. Colliers International | South Carolina's Frank Hammond, CCIM, CPM represented the seller, South State Bank, in the sale to Self-Help Credit Union

'This is a unique opportunity due to the history of the building,' said Hammond, Senior Principal in Colliers International's Greenville office. 'The space was initially designed for a restaurant in the late 1990s but was converted into a bank in the early 2000s.'

Woodruff Road continues to be a popular destination for retailers as they benefit from both the desirable location and key demographics. 1620 Woodruff Road is in a suburban corridor that is home to major retailers including Publix Supermarket, ALDI and The Fresh Market as well as dozens of restaurants.

Hammond specializes in retail, disposition, site selection and land brokerage for Colliers International.

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:24:08 UTC
