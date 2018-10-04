Colocation Data Centers Best Global Marketplace Search Directory Launched

Half Moon Bay, CA data center marketplace Colo Data Centers has launched a search engine for colocation data centers. The company offers search, filtering, bookmarking, and downloadable resources to help connect clients with colocation data center providers across five continents.

HALF MOON BAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Half Moon Bay, CA data center marketplace Colo Data Centers announced the launch of its colocation data center search capabilities. The company operates a directory of secure data center facilities for businesses across five continents.

Colo Data Centers focuses on the growth of its global marketplace for providers to advertise their data center infrastructure and for clients to find competitively priced data centers that meet their specific IT needs. The company portal provides access to a wide range of data centers for a wide range of applications including enterprise cloud services, internet exchanges, and disaster recovery solutions.

Colocation data centers represent an important service domain for the San Francisco data center search engine. The company helps customers leverage the cost-effectiveness, round-the-clock security, and responsive support associated with colocation services. Colocation offers growing enterprises flexibility alongside low IT and capital costs.

Search engine users may request quotes from a single or multiple service providers, bookmark search results that match specific requirements, filter results to shortlist providers or services, and access a knowledge base of downloadable resources. The search engine serves clients across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and Australia.

According to a spokesperson for the Half Moon Bay, CA colocation data center search engine, ''The exponential growth of the colocation data center market represents a unique opportunity for service providers and customers around the world. We are delighted to be a hub that helps clients find world-class IT infrastructure anywhere in the world.''

Colo Data Centers is a search engine and marketplace for secure colocation data centers across geographies. Headquartered south of San Francisco the company's services form a bridge between clients and data center providers around the world, showcasing data center services for small, medium, and large industries. More information is available at the URL above.

