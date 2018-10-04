Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colocation Data Centers Best Global Marketplace Search Directory Launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:17am CEST

Half Moon Bay, CA data center marketplace Colo Data Centers has launched a search engine for colocation data centers. The company offers search, filtering, bookmarking, and downloadable resources to help connect clients with colocation data center providers across five continents.

HALF MOON BAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Half Moon Bay, CA data center marketplace Colo Data Centers announced the launch of its colocation data center search capabilities. The company operates a directory of secure data center facilities for businesses across five continents.

Image: https://marketersmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/415444-thumb-500x282.jpg

More information about Colo Data Centers is available at https://colodatacenters.com

Colo Data Centers focuses on the growth of its global marketplace for providers to advertise their data center infrastructure and for clients to find competitively priced data centers that meet their specific IT needs. The company portal provides access to a wide range of data centers for a wide range of applications including enterprise cloud services, internet exchanges, and disaster recovery solutions.

Colocation data centers represent an important service domain for the San Francisco data center search engine. The company helps customers leverage the cost-effectiveness, round-the-clock security, and responsive support associated with colocation services. Colocation offers growing enterprises flexibility alongside low IT and capital costs.

Search engine users may request quotes from a single or multiple service providers, bookmark search results that match specific requirements, filter results to shortlist providers or services, and access a knowledge base of downloadable resources. The search engine serves clients across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and Australia.

According to a spokesperson for the Half Moon Bay, CA colocation data center search engine, ''The exponential growth of the colocation data center market represents a unique opportunity for service providers and customers around the world. We are delighted to be a hub that helps clients find world-class IT infrastructure anywhere in the world.''

Colo Data Centers is a search engine and marketplace for secure colocation data centers across geographies. Headquartered south of San Francisco the company's services form a bridge between clients and data center providers around the world, showcasing data center services for small, medium, and large industries. More information is available at the URL above.

Contact Info:

Name: Colocation DataCenters
Organization: Colo Data Centers LLC
Address: 5 Avenue Alhambra, Half Moon Bay, California 94019, United States
Phone: +1-650-516-6463

For more information, please visit https://colodatacenters.com

SOURCE: Colocation DataCenters


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aREPORT : Kmart to close Pinole store
AQ
12:48aADOBE : Our CMO’s Take on Being Named one of the Best Global Brands of 2018
PU
12:43aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Fawad-Mushahidullah confrontation forces Senate chairman to adjourn session
AQ
12:43aURGENT : Toyota, SoftBank to tie up in developing driverless cars
AQ
12:38aBOART LONGYEAR : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
12:38aSOFTBANK : Toyota and SoftBank Agreed on Strategic Partnership To Establish Joint Venture for New Mobility Services
PU
12:33aASX : AGM results
PU
12:33aST BARBARA : Production Update Q1 September 2018
PU
12:31aMARICANN : Wayland launches Medical Cannabis Professional Education Program for Pharmacists
AQ
12:31aINTERBRAND : Releases 2018 Best Global Brands Report
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC : PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Gloomy
2BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
3CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at ..
4Barnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
5TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.