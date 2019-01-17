Cologix : Enables Dedicated Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Canada

Cologix,
a network and cloud-neutral interconnection and data-center company, and
Gold level member of Oracle
PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the immediate availability of
dedicated and private access to Oracle
Cloud Infrastructure through Cologix’s Toronto (TOR1) data center.
This news supports Oracle’s recent announcement of the availability
of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from its new Toronto data center. The
Direct to Oracle FastConnect on-ramp to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
enriches Cologix’s already robust cloud eco-system and enables
enterprises a high-performance, low predictable pricing and flexible
solution.
“Oracle’s FastConnect service offers connectivity that is more
predictable, consistent and available so that businesses everywhere can
easily extend IT infrastructure and scale with growing business
demands,” said Kash Iftikhar, vice president of product management,
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This service enables customers to achieve
seamless connectivity across the data centers and networks they need to
support the most mission critical workloads and applications. We’re
excited to be offering Canadian customers this capability.”
Oracle’s FastConnect has a unique design and architecture that enables
Canadian enterprises to seamlessly use solutions on-premises and in the
cloud with no degradation of functionality or performance. The program
is designed to extend Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s reach to enterprise
customers where they are located. Cologix operates the largest footprint
within the 151 Front Street West location (Canada’s largest, and most
connected carrier hotel).
“Customers can on-ramp to Oracle FastConnect through a direct
interconnection in our TOR1 data center and via interconnection at any
of our Canadian data centers in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver,
providing improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and
scalability to critical business data and functions,” said Bill Fathers,
chairman & CEO, Cologix. “We are thrilled to partner with Oracle and to
add Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect to our Toronto ecosystem for
our Canadian enterprise and network customers.”
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud
connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers.
Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect
enables a fast, private connection to the industry’s broadest and most
integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).
Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and
CX, plus best-in-class database Platform-as-a-Service and
Infrastructure-as-a-Service from data centers throughout the Americas,
Europe, Asia and now Canada. Organizations around the world are using
Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive
business-process efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.
Cologix is the largest data center provider in Canada with massive
interconnection hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The company
also provides Hyperscale Edge footprints in Montreal, Vancouver (coming
on line in Q2 2019) and Ashburn (Q4 2019). In addition to Oracle Cloud
FastConnect, Cologix’s Canadian customers have direct access to leading
public cloud on-ramps including: AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud
Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and IBM Cloud DirectLink.
Cologix’s Canadian Meet-Me-Rooms enable access to 300+ network providers
and 120+ cloud providers.
About Cologix Inc.
Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and
interconnection solutions from 27 prime interconnection locations across
nine strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network,
managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and
enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business-critical
infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our
dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to
provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to
successfully support customers at the internet’s new edge. For a tour of
one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland,
Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com
or email sales@cologix.com.
Follow Cologix on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is an enterprise Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run
enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical
performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and
new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage,
networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can
dramatically increase operational efficiency and lower total cost of
ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides
partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement
Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized
knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to
recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business
opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for
partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle
Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their
Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud
program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program
levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners
working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its
affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005068/en/