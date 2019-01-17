Cologix : Enables Dedicated Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Canada

Canadian-based enterprises can now leverage the high performance, low predictable pricing and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Cologix’s Toronto (TOR1) data center

Cologix, a network and cloud-neutral interconnection and data-center company, and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the immediate availability of dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Cologix’s Toronto (TOR1) data center. This news supports Oracle’s recent announcement of the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from its new Toronto data center. The Direct to Oracle FastConnect on-ramp to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enriches Cologix’s already robust cloud eco-system and enables enterprises a high-performance, low predictable pricing and flexible solution.

“Oracle’s FastConnect service offers connectivity that is more predictable, consistent and available so that businesses everywhere can easily extend IT infrastructure and scale with growing business demands,” said Kash Iftikhar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This service enables customers to achieve seamless connectivity across the data centers and networks they need to support the most mission critical workloads and applications. We’re excited to be offering Canadian customers this capability.”

Oracle’s FastConnect has a unique design and architecture that enables Canadian enterprises to seamlessly use solutions on-premises and in the cloud with no degradation of functionality or performance. The program is designed to extend Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s reach to enterprise customers where they are located. Cologix operates the largest footprint within the 151 Front Street West location (Canada’s largest, and most connected carrier hotel).

“Customers can on-ramp to Oracle FastConnect through a direct interconnection in our TOR1 data center and via interconnection at any of our Canadian data centers in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, providing improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and scalability to critical business data and functions,” said Bill Fathers, chairman & CEO, Cologix. “We are thrilled to partner with Oracle and to add Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect to our Toronto ecosystem for our Canadian enterprise and network customers.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry’s broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and now Canada. Organizations around the world are using Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

Cologix is the largest data center provider in Canada with massive interconnection hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The company also provides Hyperscale Edge footprints in Montreal, Vancouver (coming on line in Q2 2019) and Ashburn (Q4 2019). In addition to Oracle Cloud FastConnect, Cologix’s Canadian customers have direct access to leading public cloud on-ramps including: AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and IBM Cloud DirectLink. Cologix’s Canadian Meet-Me-Rooms enable access to 300+ network providers and 120+ cloud providers.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 27 prime interconnection locations across nine strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business-critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the internet’s new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is an enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can dramatically increase operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

