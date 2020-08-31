Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Colombia central bank cuts rate to 2% as space for more reductions closes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board unanimously cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 2% on Monday, in what analysts say is likely the last move in a reduction cycle meant to boost the economy amid the coronavirus.

In a Reuters survey last week 16 of 17 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points, where it will stay for the remainder of 2020.

A second-quarter economic contraction of 15.7% and dire unemployment figures illustrate the need for an additional boost to the economy, the board said in a statement.

"The balance of risks for monetary policy suggests the convenience of providing an additional boost to the economy," the statement said. "The impact of monetary policy will be greater to the extent that the conditions of the pandemic allow the gradual reopening of the different sectors to continue."

High liquidity and improved conditions since the start of coronavirus pandemic mean there is lower sovereign risk and adequate access to external financing, the statement said.

"There has been an adjustment in the current account deficit which is expected to continue throughout the year and which reflects lower external financing needs," it added.

Board chief Juan Jose Echavarria acknowledged the likelihood of further cuts is slim.

"That space has been getting smaller," he said in a virtual press conference.

The cut is the sixth in a row and marks 225 basis points in reductions since March.

The bank has sought to soften more than five months of coronavirus quarantine with the cuts, as businesses have shuttered and urban joblessness has soared to just under 25%. A lockdown ends at midnight on Tuesday.

Inflation is set to end 2020 between 1% and 2%, well below the long-term target of 3%.

The government estimates the economy will contract by 5.5% this year, while the bank predicts a contraction of between 6% and 10%. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pINDUSTRY BULLETIN : Electric transport technology takes to the seas
PU
03:11pFramework complete, Fed faces election year call on next steps
RE
03:10pOil dips as prices struggle to break through demand uncertainty
RE
03:10pWRAPUP 1 -Framework complete, Fed faces election year call on next steps
RE
03:10pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION : to President Donald Trump Urging additional Support for Rural Hospitals and Health Systems
PU
03:04pRegulator withholds approval of Ukraine conglomerate's purchase of 25% of aerospace group
RE
02:50pJPMorgan hires Vanguard veteran to lead call center wealth managers
RE
02:46pJ.c. penney co inc sale talks stall, pushing retailer to brink absent a separate deal with lenders
RE
02:34pColombia central bank cuts rate to 2% as space for more reductions closes
RE
02:33pTEXT-Colombia central bank statement on interest rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group