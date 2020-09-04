Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Colombia opens South America's longest road tunnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

BOGOTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Colombia opened South America's longest road tunnel, the Tunel de la Linea, on Friday after more than a decade of construction work.

The tunnel, which is 8.65 km (5.4 miles) long, aims to reduce the time and cost of moving goods from the Pacific port city of Buenaventura to the center of the Andean country.

"This is a triumph of a persevering, intense, working, dreaming and desire-realizing Colombia," President Ivan Duque said at the opening ceremony.

The project, which runs through the central range of the Andes in the country's west, cost more than 1 trillion pesos, or about $270 million. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pPelosi Misses Appointment for Taxpayer Haircut
DJ
04:23pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:21pCOVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:10pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:07pS&p posts weekly loss after five consecutive weeks of gains
RE
04:04pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reopens Comment Period for U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group