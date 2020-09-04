Colombia orders Google to comply with data protection rules

Non-compliance could lead to investigations, sanctions and fines equivalent to 1.76 billion pesos ($480,500), the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said in a statement.

"The decision was taken ... after determining that the information treatment policy used by Google LLC, located in the United States, does not comply with 52.63% of the requirements demanded by Colombian regulation."

Google's office in Colombia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has told regulators previously its privacy policies are robust.

Google has paid billions of dollars in fines to regulators in recent years, including in antitrust proceedings in the European Union.

($1 = 3,653.23 Colombian pesos)

By Julia Symmes Cobb