Colombia to collect more 2020 tax than previously thought, official says

BOGOTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's government will
collect 7.5 trillion pesos ($2.01 billion) more in taxes this
year than previously predicted amid the coronavirus pandemic,
due to improved efforts to combat evasion, the head of the tax
and customs agency told Reuters on Thursday.
The government reduced its collection target in June to
144.2 trillion pesos, some $38.8 billion, from an original
target of 167.5 trillion. But Jose Andres Romero, the head of
the DIAN tax and customs agency, told Reuters in an interview
collection will likely reach 159.9 trillion pesos.
Should that projection come true, the decline in tax
collections will be almost a third smaller than thought.
A months-long nationwide quarantine in Latin America's
fourth-largest economy has led the government to take on
billions more in debt and predict economic contraction of 5.5%
for 2020.
Tax collection fell by 6.4 trillion pesos between April and
May, but in June the government collected 1.83 trillion pesos
more than expected. A similar above-target collection is
expected in July, Romero said.
"There will be seven and a half trillion (pesos) more in
collection (in 2020) than what was planned," Romero said in a
video interview.
The DIAN recovered 8.7 trillion pesos ($2.34 billion) in
anti-tax evasion efforts between January and July, more than
half its full-year goal.
"I think if the Colombian economy reactivates more rapidly
... that people, despite the situation, despite the pandemic,
will take self-care measures to restart their economic
activities," Romero said. "That will without a doubt help
collection to improve much more quickly."
Depending on the speed of recovery, the country could
collect 157 trillion pesos in taxes next year, he said, adding a
tax reform will likely be put to congress in 2021.
More taxes now would not be "well-received," he said.
The government has estimated that the fiscal deficit will be
-8.2% this year, shrinking to -5.1% next.
($1 = 3,716.89 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)