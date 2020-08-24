Colombian businesses ask government for up to $13.1 bln to stave off collapses

BOGOTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Colombian businesses on Monday
asked the government to secure a loan from the central bank for
between 30 trillion and 50 trillion pesos ($7.84 billion to
$13.1 billion) to bail out companies at risk of collapse due to
the impact of coronavirus.
Proposals include a rescue package in which companies could
issue bonds for future conversion to shares, as well as a
capitalization program under which the government would take
part ownership of businesses, Colombian Business Association
President Bruce Mac Master said.
"We're in an extraordinary situation which requires us to
throw everything we have at it," Mac Master said at the group's
annual congress. "We should play with everything we've got."
Colombia's companies regulator said in April the number of
businesses declaring insolvency could double in the coming
months due to the decline in economic activity in the wake of
coronavirus.
"It is much better to save companies than to try to find new
investments; it's cheaper and we must try to do it," Mac Master
said.
According to the Bogota and Cundinamarca chapter of the
National Federation of Retailers some 58,000 businesses in the
capital have shut down indefinitely, equal to 31%, while another
40% of retailers' sites are currently closed.
Mac Master also called for an increase in state subsidies to
support companies to make payroll, buy-back programs and tax
exemptions for the most desperate sectors.
The government raised the possibility it could acquire
stakes in companies in June, but has yet to publish further
details.
The central bank has directed billions of dollars in
liquidity measures to Colombia's banks for providing loans to
businesses laid low by the spread of COVID-19, as well as
cutting the benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to a
record low of 2.25%.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra;
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Dan Grebler)