Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Colombian government to lend struggling Avianca up to $370 mln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's government said on Saturday it will extend up to $370 million in loans to Avianca, amid the airline's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process in the United States.

"With a view to guaranteeing service, air connectivity for Colombians and general economic activity, the national government will participate in Avianca's restructuring process," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The airline, which is Latin America's No. 2 carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

"The operation will take place through a credit of up to $370 million in an 18-month transaction that corresponds to the estimated time the company's restructuring process will last," the ministry statement added.

The credit will expire in November 2021.

The company provides about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and about 14.6 trillion pesos ($3.8 billion) per year to the Andean country's economy, the ministry said, equivalent to about 1.4% of gross domestic product.

Avianca maintaining its operations has "significant" benefits for Colombia, the statement added.

The loan was authorized by the administrative committee of the country's emergency fund and will be evaluated and definitively authorized by the judge overseeing the bankruptcy in a New York court.

The airline first approached the government for financing in March, the ministry said.

Avianca said it had no comment on the loan. It will partially restart operations in Colombia next week as a national quarantine begun in March lifts.

If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, Bogota-based Avianca would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled world travel. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pColombian government to lend struggling Avianca up to $370 mln
RE
03:15p'Operational mistake' not to remove militia page -Facebook
RE
03:08pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143
RE
02:22pSoccer-Serie A at a crossroads as funds bid for new media company
RE
01:04pBrazil's Pantanal, world's largest wetland, burns from above and below
RE
11:50aONLINE CONFERENCE ON PERFORMING EVFTA AGREEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PLAN (06/08/2020-22 : 29:00 pm)
PU
11:26aIraq oil minister says current production at refinery is 75,000 bpd
RE
11:23aIraq oil minister says production will reach 140,000 bpd in coming months
RE
11:22aIraq oil minister orders raising of production from sumood refinery in baiji to 280,000 bpd -statement
RE
11:01aCzech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to Make Electric Cars Cheaper
2THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift
3SANOFI : EXCLUSIVE: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China Tightens Tech Export Rules Amid TikTok Talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group