Colombian government to lend struggling Avianca up to $370 mln

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's government said on Saturday it
will extend up to $370 million in loans to Avianca,
amid the airline's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process in
the United States.
"With a view to guaranteeing service, air connectivity for
Colombians and general economic activity, the national
government will participate in Avianca's restructuring process,"
the finance ministry said in a statement.
The airline, which is Latin America's No. 2 carrier, filed
for bankruptcy protection in May.
"The operation will take place through a credit of up to
$370 million in an 18-month transaction that corresponds to the
estimated time the company's restructuring process will last,"
the ministry statement added.
The credit will expire in November 2021.
The company provides about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs
and about 14.6 trillion pesos ($3.8 billion) per year to the
Andean country's economy, the ministry said, equivalent to about
1.4% of gross domestic product.
Avianca maintaining its operations has "significant"
benefits for Colombia, the statement added.
The loan was authorized by the administrative committee of
the country's emergency fund and will be evaluated and
definitively authorized by the judge overseeing the bankruptcy
in a New York court.
The airline first approached the government for financing in
March, the ministry said.
Avianca said it had no comment on the loan. It will
partially restart operations in Colombia next week as a national
quarantine begun in March lifts.
If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, Bogota-based Avianca
would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under
as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has
crippled world travel.
