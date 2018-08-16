Log in
Colonial Avenue Street Improvement Update: New Traffic Patterns

08/16/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

Colonial Avenue is getting repaved this week and new traffic patterns will be implemented at the Overland Road and McNeil Drive intersections. Starting on Friday, Aug. 17, roundabouts with pavement markings and signage will be implemented at both intersections. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution at all times while in the work zone area. The contractor's personnel will continue to work on underground utilities, storm drain, curb, gutter, and sidewalk construction over the next 12 months. The entire project is expected to be finished in fall of 2019. The city thanks citizens for their patience as these street improvements are made.

Disclaimer

City of Roanoke, VA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:50:02 UTC
