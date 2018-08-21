Color Spot Nurseries : Emerges from Bankruptcy and Names Scott Zoch as New CEO

Color Spot Nurseries, one of the nation’s largest greenhouse operations,
has named Scott Zoch as its chief executive officer effective August 17,
2018, contemporaneous with its emergence from bankruptcy. Zoch joined
Color Spot in 2001 and has held key positions at the company in sales,
marketing, account management, purchasing and logistics. He most
recently served as its vice president of sales & marketing.
“I am pleased to lead our hard-working and talented team,” commented
Zoch. “Color Spot is comprised of people with deep roots in all parts of
our business and with our customers. It is an honor to work with them as
we move forward with a fresh capital structure. We are committed to
refocusing our resources to cement our position as an industry-leading
provider of high quality landscape crops, holiday crops and retail
service programs.”
Color Spot completed a successful corporate restructuring under Chapter
11 bankruptcy and emerged from bankruptcy effective August 17th,
2018. The restructuring included the sale of Color Spot’s Hines division
to TreeTown USA, enabling Color Spot to focus on its core businesses of
bedding plants, perennials, and high-value patio planters and hanging
baskets. Color Spot is emerging from Chapter 11 appropriately
capitalized and with sufficient liquidity to meet customer needs.
Long-time CFO Rodney Omps and Vice President of Operations Edward Jasso
round out Color Spot’s senior management team. Omps has served as CFO
for thirteen years while Jasso has been instrumental in the company’s
successful operations across a variety of critical positions over the
past 20 years.
About Color Spot Nurseries
Color Spot Nurseries delivers high-quality bedding plants, perennials,
annuals, flowering tropical, ornamental shrubs, poinsettias and other
holiday plants to large and small retailers and wholesalers in the
Western, Southwestern and Gulf regions of the U.S. Founded in 1983,
Color Spot’s 1,400 employees fulfill the needs of hundreds of retail and
commercial customers in 26 states. The company operates 6 production
facilities in California and Texas comprising 11 million square feet of
environmentally-controlled space and 1,500 acres of outdoor space.
