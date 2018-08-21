Log in
Color Spot Nurseries : Emerges from Bankruptcy and Names Scott Zoch as New CEO

08/21/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

Zoch has held wide-ranging senior positions at company over 17 years

Color Spot Nurseries, one of the nation’s largest greenhouse operations, has named Scott Zoch as its chief executive officer effective August 17, 2018, contemporaneous with its emergence from bankruptcy. Zoch joined Color Spot in 2001 and has held key positions at the company in sales, marketing, account management, purchasing and logistics. He most recently served as its vice president of sales & marketing.

“I am pleased to lead our hard-working and talented team,” commented Zoch. “Color Spot is comprised of people with deep roots in all parts of our business and with our customers. It is an honor to work with them as we move forward with a fresh capital structure. We are committed to refocusing our resources to cement our position as an industry-leading provider of high quality landscape crops, holiday crops and retail service programs.”

Color Spot completed a successful corporate restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerged from bankruptcy effective August 17th, 2018. The restructuring included the sale of Color Spot’s Hines division to TreeTown USA, enabling Color Spot to focus on its core businesses of bedding plants, perennials, and high-value patio planters and hanging baskets. Color Spot is emerging from Chapter 11 appropriately capitalized and with sufficient liquidity to meet customer needs.

Long-time CFO Rodney Omps and Vice President of Operations Edward Jasso round out Color Spot’s senior management team. Omps has served as CFO for thirteen years while Jasso has been instrumental in the company’s successful operations across a variety of critical positions over the past 20 years.

About Color Spot Nurseries

Color Spot Nurseries delivers high-quality bedding plants, perennials, annuals, flowering tropical, ornamental shrubs, poinsettias and other holiday plants to large and small retailers and wholesalers in the Western, Southwestern and Gulf regions of the U.S. Founded in 1983, Color Spot’s 1,400 employees fulfill the needs of hundreds of retail and commercial customers in 26 states. The company operates 6 production facilities in California and Texas comprising 11 million square feet of environmentally-controlled space and 1,500 acres of outdoor space.

Please contact inquiries@colorspot.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
