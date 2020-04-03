Log in
Color the World with Kindness

04/03/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

BY KATIE CAVENDER

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital brings you an activity to brighten your day. Whether big or small, coloring can be a great stress-relieving activity. Download and print the PDFs below to begin coloring.

What will you do with your finished artwork? Hang it on the refrigerator? Mail it to a loved one?

You can also lift the spirits of patients and health care workers by mailing your masterpiece to one of the addresses below.

We want to know how you will color the world with kindness. Post a picture of your artwork on social media and use the hashtag #LVHNCOVIDSTRONG.

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network Volunteer Services
    P.O. Box 689
    Allentown, PA 18105
  • LVHN - COVID-19 Donations
    2024 Lehigh St.
    Allentown, PA 18103

Disclaimer

Lehigh Valley Health Network Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 20:50:03 UTC
