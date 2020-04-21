Colorado BioScience Association : Appoints Executives from Medtronic, Amgen to Lead Board of Directors

Bob Reddy of Medtronic Enabling Technologies, Dr. Kiki Traylor of Amgen Named Board Chair and Vice Chair

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) today welcomed new officers and members to its board of directors, including new board chair, Bob Reddy, and new board vice chair, Dr. Kathleen (Kiki) Traylor. Reddy replaces outgoing chair Scott Larson, who will continue to serve as a board member.

Bob Reddy, Medtronic Enabling Technologies Vice President of Global Marketing, Medical Education and Training – Chair, CBSA Board of Directors

Bob Reddy leads Medtronic Enabling Technology teams responsible for global strategic portfolio management, product marketing, market development, marketing communications, professional society meetings and conventions, and medical education and training.

Kiki Traylor, M.D., Amgen Director of State Government Affairs – Vice Chair, CBSA Board of Directors

A physician and former Colorado State Senator, Kiki Traylor leads government affairs for Amgen in seven Western states. Her work focuses on building coalitions to create consensus on healthcare policy. She’s a trusted voice and advocate at statehouses across the Western U.S.

Jennifer Jones Paton, CBSA President and CEO, said:

“We are pleased to announce Bob’s appointment as our new board chair. He’s been an integral part of our board since 2013. His global perspective is critical for CBSA, especially in the current fight against COVID-19 as our life sciences ecosystem rapidly innovates to develop new tests, treatments, and vaccines. It’s also an honor to welcome Kiki Traylor as vice chair. Her policy leadership and experience in healthcare delivery makes her a vital asset to the board. And, we thank Scott Larson for his three years of incredible service to our life sciences community as board chair.”

Bob Reddy, Vice President of Global Marketing, Medical Education and Training, Medtronic Enabling Technologies, CBSA Board of Directors Chair, said:

“I am honored to serve Colorado’s life sciences community as chair of the CBSA board of directors. CBSA’s commitment to building a collaborative, supportive environment for life sciences innovation is more important than ever. I look forward to leading this dynamic and passionate group of companies and organizations working to make an impact.”

Kiki Traylor, Director of State Government Affairs, Amgen, CBSA Board of Directors Vice Chair, said:

“I look forward to serving our life sciences ecosystem as vice chair of the CBSA board of directors. I’m proud to champion the big thinkers and bold leaders who innovate to save and change lives around the world. Our CBSA board is committed to supporting member progress now and as we plan for new opportunities when we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Seven additional leaders representing life sciences member companies, academic and research institutions and service providers make up the CBSA Board of Directors Executive Committee.

Executive Committee:

Jim Wilson, Partner, EY – Treasurer, CBSA Board of Directors Alan Rudolph, Vice President Research, Colorado State University – Secretary, CBSA Board of Directors

Scott Larson, Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel, Terumo BCT – Past Chair, CBSA Board of Directors

Larry Blankenship, Director, Blankenship Research

Jim Cloar, President, Zimmer Biomet Spine

Bobbi Coffin, Chief Growth Officer, Biodesix

Dustin Whistler, Principal, Forte Commercial Real Estate

Dan Wittenberg, Partner, Snell & Wilmer, LLP

Shelley Zelin, A Xcellent HR Solution

Additionally, two new members were appointed to the CBSA board for a three-year term.

New Board Members:

Sally Dyer, Vice President, Manufacturing Operations and Site Head, AveXis

Byron Hewett, Founder and CEO at Brava Diagnostics, Inc.

Board members work in partnership with CBSA staff to support the growth of Colorado’s more than 720 life sciences companies. Names and photos of the full board of directors are available on the CBSA website.

About Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) creates co-opportunity for the Colorado life sciences community. CBSA champions a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocates for a supportive business climate. From concept to commercialization, member companies and organizations drive global health innovations, products and services that improve and save lives. The association leads Capital and Growth, Education and Networking, Policy and Advocacy, and Workforce Cultivation to make its members stronger, together. Learn more: cobioscience.com

