Colorado BioScience Association : Congratulates Cetya Therapeutics, Winner of Venture Showcase

Colorado
BioScience Association named Cetya
Therapeutics the winner of its venture showcase at the Colorado Life
Science Innovation Forum, held Friday, September 14, at the Westin
Westminster.
The Fort Collins company focuses on developing targeted cancer
treatments through the commercialization of largazole analogs by
inhibiting histone deacetylases (HDACs). Colorado BioScience Association
Vice President Jennifer Jones presented the $7,500 award to Cetya
Therapeutics CEO Cliff Hendrick. The award was sponsored by Dorsey &
Whitney and EKS&H Capital Advisors.
CBSA Vice President, Jennifer Jones, said:
“The venture showcase
wrapped up a high-energy day highlighting the global impact our
innovators from Colorado make. Congratulations to Cetya Therapeutics and
our other venture showcase finalists, Brava Diagnostics and Veloce
Corporation.”
Cetya Therapeutics CEO, Cliff Hendrick, said:
“Our team is
energized to be named winner of the Colorado Life Science Innovation
Forum Venture showcase. The recognition gives our company additional
momentum as we advance our oncology program.”
The forum also focused on the economic outlook for Colorado’s bioscience
sector. Colorado gubernatorial running mates Lang Sias – Republican for
Lieutenant Governor and Dianne Primavera – Democrat for Lieutenant
Governor discussed the need for improved access to capital for life
science companies.
Lang Sias, Republican for Lieutenant Governor, said:
“I am aware of
the numbers, how much capital is coming here vs. going to the coasts and
other emerging hubs.”
Dianne Primavera, Democrat for Lieutenant Governor, said:
“Expanding
access to capital is important. We also need to make sure Colorado is an
attractive place to live, work and recreate.”
Colorado BioScience Association welcomed national thought leaders and
local executives throughout the day with conversations on reshaping
research funding, the emergence of artificial intelligence in
healthcare, value-based partnerships, changing patient and provider
behaviors, partnership with leading business development executives and
the future of immunotherapy.
Sponsors,
supporters and exhibitors helped make the Colorado Life Science
Innovation Forum possible.
About the Colorado BioScience Association
Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the
hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to
funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young
companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide
opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We
grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to
advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member
organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device,
diagnostic, ag bio and mobile digital health companies, research and
academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005623/en/