Colorado BioScience Association : Congratulates Cetya Therapeutics, Winner of Venture Showcase

09/15/2018 | 02:51am CEST

Pitch competition wrapped up CBSA’s Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum

Colorado BioScience Association named Cetya Therapeutics the winner of its venture showcase at the Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum, held Friday, September 14, at the Westin Westminster.

The Fort Collins company focuses on developing targeted cancer treatments through the commercialization of largazole analogs by inhibiting histone deacetylases (HDACs). Colorado BioScience Association Vice President Jennifer Jones presented the $7,500 award to Cetya Therapeutics CEO Cliff Hendrick. The award was sponsored by Dorsey & Whitney and EKS&H Capital Advisors.

CBSA Vice President, Jennifer Jones, said:
“The venture showcase wrapped up a high-energy day highlighting the global impact our innovators from Colorado make. Congratulations to Cetya Therapeutics and our other venture showcase finalists, Brava Diagnostics and Veloce Corporation.”

Cetya Therapeutics CEO, Cliff Hendrick, said:
“Our team is energized to be named winner of the Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum Venture showcase. The recognition gives our company additional momentum as we advance our oncology program.”

The forum also focused on the economic outlook for Colorado’s bioscience sector. Colorado gubernatorial running mates Lang Sias – Republican for Lieutenant Governor and Dianne Primavera – Democrat for Lieutenant Governor discussed the need for improved access to capital for life science companies.

Lang Sias, Republican for Lieutenant Governor, said:
“I am aware of the numbers, how much capital is coming here vs. going to the coasts and other emerging hubs.”

Dianne Primavera, Democrat for Lieutenant Governor, said:
“Expanding access to capital is important. We also need to make sure Colorado is an attractive place to live, work and recreate.”

Colorado BioScience Association welcomed national thought leaders and local executives throughout the day with conversations on reshaping research funding, the emergence of artificial intelligence in healthcare, value-based partnerships, changing patient and provider behaviors, partnership with leading business development executives and the future of immunotherapy.

Sponsors, supporters and exhibitors helped make the Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum possible.

About the Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, ag bio and mobile digital health companies, research and academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.


© Business Wire 2018
