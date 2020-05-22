Colorado BioScience Association : Congratulates New Class of Boettcher Investigators

$1.88 million in biomedical research grant funding for 2020 Class

The Boettcher Foundation has selected eight researchers to receive funding through the Boettcher Foundation’s Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards Program. The recipients, known as Boettcher Investigators, represent five of Colorado’s top research institutions: Colorado College, Colorado State University, National Jewish Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) thanks the Boettcher Foundation for its commitment to nurturing the state’s most promising scientific minds. The $1.88 million in awards support promising, early-career scientific researchers, allowing them to establish their independent research and make it competitive for major federal and private awards. Recipients are awarded $235,000 in grant funding to sustain up to three years of biomedical research.

Jennifer Jones Paton, president and CEO of Colorado BioScience Association, said:

“Colorado BioScience Association congratulates the 2020 Class of Boettcher Investigators. Boettcher Foundation and the Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards support our state’s most promising scientific researchers. Our life sciences ecosystem applauds Boettcher Foundation’s investments in early-stage research and looks forward to collaborating with the newest Boettcher Investigators.”

Including the class of 2020, 76 Boettcher Investigators have received funding through the Webb-Waring program. Since 2010, Boettcher Investigators have gone on to earn a collective $80 million in subsequent independent research funding. Ninety-five percent of award recipients remain at Colorado research institutions, advancing the Foundation’s mission of keeping Colorado’s top scientific minds in the state.

Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, said:

“This class of Boettcher Investigators are the example of Colorado’s innovation in bioscience research that aims to improve our preparation, response, and deepen our knowledge of human health issues. We are proud to support their expert work at this significant juncture in their research careers.”

The Webb-Waring awards announcement comes one week after the Foundation announced its grantees of nearly $1 million in biomedical research funding to fight COVID-19 and potential future pandemics. The Boettcher Foundation has been a leading philanthropic supporter of biomedical research in Colorado dating back to the 1940s.

The 2020 Class of Boettcher Investigators and their research topics are:

Colorado College

Jennifer F. Garcia, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Molecular Biology – RNA degradation and autophagy

Colorado State University

Daniel Regan, D.V.M., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cancer Pathology – Tumor microenvironment modulation of metastasis and anti-cancer drug response

National Jewish Health

James Scott-Browne, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biomedical Research – Transcriptional Control of T cell Function

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Petter Bjornstad, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine – Mechanisms underlying early diabetic kidney disease

– Mechanisms underlying early diabetic kidney disease Suet Nee Chen Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cardiology Division – Molecular genetics and pathogenesis of inherited cardiomyopathies

Molecular genetics and pathogenesis of inherited cardiomyopathies Andra Lee Dingman, M.D., Department of Pediatrics, Division of Child Neurology – Chronic changes in brain plasticity after neonatal stroke

– Chronic changes in brain plasticity after neonatal stroke Sridharan Raghavan, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine – Understanding genetic and non-genetic contributors to diabetes risk

University of Colorado Boulder

Justin Brumbaugh, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology – Post-transcriptional regulation and stem cell biology

For more information about the Webb-Waring Biomedical Research Awards, visit the Boettcher Foundation website.

