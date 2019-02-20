Colorado BioScience Association : Connects Lawmakers to Patient-Focused Innovators at Capitol Event

Colorado
BioScience Association (CBSA) brings healthcare innovators to the
state Capitol to highlight the impact Colorado’s life science companies
and organizations make for patients. Leaders working on breakthrough
medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health technology
will meet with legislators to focus on policies that foster business
growth and ultimately support improved health and quality of life for
patients.
In advance of the March 4 event, CBSA released new results from the
state-funded Advanced Industries Grant program, which legislators
expanded in 2013. Since inception, the state Office of Economic
Development and International Trade (OEDIT) has awarded more than 400
Advanced Industries grants to Colorado bioscience companies. The program
makes a significant impact in the state, creating:
-
79 new life science companies
-
773 direct jobs
-
$551.7 million in follow-on grants and investments in bioscience
companies
Jennifer Jones, CEO of CBSA, says:
“The Advanced Industries Grant program supports innovators and creates
jobs. Colorado’s economy, our bioscience companies, and the patients our
companies serve all benefit from these critical investments. We look
forward to working with legislators to keep our economy strong and
support healthcare innovation.”
The event takes place on Monday, March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in
the West Foyer of the State Capitol Building.
Highlights of the CBSA Day at the Capitol include:
-
Update on 2019 CBSA policy priorities
-
Introductions to Colorado State Legislators; expectations for the 2019
session
-
Remarks by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera
Registration
for the CBSA Day at the Capitol is free for CBSA members and $50 for
non-members. The event sponsors are: Amgen,
Pfizer,
Genentech,
Novartis,
We
Work for Health, PhRMA,
Terumo
BCT and Fitzsimons
Innovation Campus.
Connect with CBSA: Twitter @COBioscience, Facebook
and LinkedIn
About the Colorado BioScience Association
Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the
hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to
funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young
companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide
opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We
grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to
advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member
organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device,
diagnostic, ag bio and digital health companies, research and academic
institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005659/en/