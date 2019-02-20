Log in
Colorado BioScience Association : Connects Lawmakers to Patient-Focused Innovators at Capitol Event

02/20/2019 | 11:05am EST

New results highlight success of state-funded grant program for early-stage life science companies

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) brings healthcare innovators to the state Capitol to highlight the impact Colorado’s life science companies and organizations make for patients. Leaders working on breakthrough medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health technology will meet with legislators to focus on policies that foster business growth and ultimately support improved health and quality of life for patients.

In advance of the March 4 event, CBSA released new results from the state-funded Advanced Industries Grant program, which legislators expanded in 2013. Since inception, the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) has awarded more than 400 Advanced Industries grants to Colorado bioscience companies. The program makes a significant impact in the state, creating:

  • 79 new life science companies
  • 773 direct jobs
  • $551.7 million in follow-on grants and investments in bioscience companies

Jennifer Jones, CEO of CBSA, says:

“The Advanced Industries Grant program supports innovators and creates jobs. Colorado’s economy, our bioscience companies, and the patients our companies serve all benefit from these critical investments. We look forward to working with legislators to keep our economy strong and support healthcare innovation.”

The event takes place on Monday, March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the West Foyer of the State Capitol Building.

Highlights of the CBSA Day at the Capitol include:

  • Update on 2019 CBSA policy priorities
  • Introductions to Colorado State Legislators; expectations for the 2019 session
  • Remarks by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera

Registration for the CBSA Day at the Capitol is free for CBSA members and $50 for non-members. The event sponsors are: Amgen, Pfizer, Genentech, Novartis, We Work for Health, PhRMA, Terumo BCT and Fitzsimons Innovation Campus.

Connect with CBSA: Twitter @COBioscience, Facebook and LinkedIn

About the Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, ag bio and digital health companies, research and academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.


