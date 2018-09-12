Colorado BioScience Association : Welcomes Major Party Gubernatorial Running Mates to Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum on Friday

The Colorado
Life Science Innovation Forum, the state’s largest gathering of
bioscience leaders, will highlight the economic outlook for the
bioscience industry as part of its focus on the state’s leadership in
solving significant healthcare challenges.
The Colorado BioScience Association event will include remarks from
Dianne Primavera, running mate for Jared Polis, Democrat Candidate for
Governor, and Lang Sias, running mate for Walker Stapleton, Republican
Candidate for Governor. The candidates will follow a luncheon keynote by
Patty Silverstein, President & Chief Economist, Development Research
Partners on maintaining Colorado’s economic momentum.
CBSA Vice President, Jennifer Jones, says:
“Our innovation industries make a significant contribution to Colorado’s
booming economy. This election year, we are emphasizing the importance
of bioscience and other advanced industries to our state’s economic
future. We look forward to hearing from the gubernatorial running mates
on economic issues critical to our industry.”
Held this Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Westin Westminster,
conference highlights include:
-
Calaneet Balas, President & CEO of the ALS Association, will share how
the viral Ice Bucket Challenge reshaped the fight against ALS.
-
Terry Fry, M.D., Director of Cancer Immunotherapy, University of
Colorado School of Medicine and Children's Hospital Colorado, will
provide insights on the future of immunotherapy.
-
Discussion sessions on: Value-Based Partnerships and Pricing
Innovation, Advancing Healthcare with the Emergence of Artificial
Intelligence and Changing Behaviors to produce better outcomes.
The afternoon sessions will include an emphasis on M&A and access to
capital, with expert guidance from leading business development and
innovation groups on positioning companies for partnership, financing or
acquisition. Additionally, three companies, Brava Diagnostics, Cetya
Therapeutics and Velóce Corporation, will have the opportunity to
compete for a cash prize as part of a venture showcase.
The forum will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westin Westminster,
10600 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, Colo. A cocktail networking
reception will conclude the event. Registration
is $325 for CBSA members and $375 for non-members.
Generous sponsors
from the life science sector make the conference and its speakers
possible.
About the Colorado BioScience Association
Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the
hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to
funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young
companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide
opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We
grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to
advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member
organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device,
diagnostic, ag bio and mobile digital health companies, research and
academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005727/en/