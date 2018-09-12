Log in
Colorado BioScience Association : Welcomes Major Party Gubernatorial Running Mates to Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum on Friday

09/12/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Dianne Primavera and Lang Sias to share their views on the economic outlook for the state’s bioscience industry

The Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum, the state’s largest gathering of bioscience leaders, will highlight the economic outlook for the bioscience industry as part of its focus on the state’s leadership in solving significant healthcare challenges.

The Colorado BioScience Association event will include remarks from Dianne Primavera, running mate for Jared Polis, Democrat Candidate for Governor, and Lang Sias, running mate for Walker Stapleton, Republican Candidate for Governor. The candidates will follow a luncheon keynote by Patty Silverstein, President & Chief Economist, Development Research Partners on maintaining Colorado’s economic momentum.

CBSA Vice President, Jennifer Jones, says:

“Our innovation industries make a significant contribution to Colorado’s booming economy. This election year, we are emphasizing the importance of bioscience and other advanced industries to our state’s economic future. We look forward to hearing from the gubernatorial running mates on economic issues critical to our industry.”

Held this Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Westin Westminster, conference highlights include:

  • Calaneet Balas, President & CEO of the ALS Association, will share how the viral Ice Bucket Challenge reshaped the fight against ALS.
  • Terry Fry, M.D., Director of Cancer Immunotherapy, University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children's Hospital Colorado, will provide insights on the future of immunotherapy.
  • Discussion sessions on: Value-Based Partnerships and Pricing Innovation, Advancing Healthcare with the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Changing Behaviors to produce better outcomes.

The afternoon sessions will include an emphasis on M&A and access to capital, with expert guidance from leading business development and innovation groups on positioning companies for partnership, financing or acquisition. Additionally, three companies, Brava Diagnostics, Cetya Therapeutics and Velóce Corporation, will have the opportunity to compete for a cash prize as part of a venture showcase.

The forum will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, Colo. A cocktail networking reception will conclude the event. Registration is $325 for CBSA members and $375 for non-members.

Generous sponsors from the life science sector make the conference and its speakers possible.

About the Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association champions life science. We serve as the hub of Colorado’s thriving bioscience sector by connecting innovators to funding, infrastructure, research and talent. From promising young companies to established corporations and institutions, we provide opportunities for networking, education and professional development. We grow the bioscience workforce and lead business expansion policies to advance the industry in our state. CBSA represents more than 350 member organizations, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, ag bio and mobile digital health companies, research and academic institutions and service providers. Learn more about us at http://www.cobioscience.com.


© Business Wire 2018
