Colorado Craft Movement is Alive and Thriving with These Home-Grown Makers

COLORADO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado is the nation’s capital for adventure and with its awe-inspiring backdrop, homegrown makers are enhancing what it means to buy and support local.

Meet the makers:

Caitlin Rose Ward, Lonewolf Collective, Crested Butte - Ward makes minimal jewelry pieces that are as delightful as they are sustainable. Lonewolf Collective stands for slow fashion.

Cordelia Smith, Formulary 55, Pueblo – In 1993, Cordelia Smith began making soaps from scratch and sold them at local farmer’s markets—a business that soon became full time gig.

David Kaminer, Raleigh Street Bakery, Denver - Using only organic ingredients, David Kaminer whips up fresh, artisan bread made-to-order weekly. The bakery also offers workshops.

Hayden Kessel, Hayden Knife, Carbondale - After taking up a knife apprenticeship, Hayden Kessel set out into the mountains of Colorado to forge his own brand of custom blades back in 2015. The blades are made from high-carbon steel and he sources his wood from nearby forests and fruit orchards.

Jodie Bliss, Bliss Studio & Gallery, Monument - Jodie Bliss is a modern-day metalsmith and regularly holds workshops in her craft—teaching others how to construct metal sculptures.

Salihah Moore, Boulder County - Salihah Moore is a designer of beaded jewelry, wall hangings and wearable art pieces. Her jewelry can be found in Cedar & Hyde Mercantile in Boulder.

Home-Grown Products:

Moots Bicycles, Steamboat Springs - Moots Cycles is known for building high-quality titanium road, mountain, cross and specialty bike frames and has been handcrafting frames since 1981.

Truman Boot Co., Boulder - Truman Boots footware is designed, patterned, graded and produced by skilled boot makers in Colorado. These contemporary boots will stand the test of time with lasting quality and style.

Vintage Overland, Grand Junction - Vintage Overland designs and builds collector-quality handmade camping trailers in Grand Junction. Their caravans are not mass-produced but hand crafted and every detail has been given individual attention.

Weston Backcountry, Minturn - Weston boards have gained somewhat of a cult following in the years since its inception. Big on avalanche education, the brand partners up with nonprofits to spread the word on backcountry safety.

Winter Session, Denver - Winter Session develops high quality, canvas and leather carry goods for all. The brand has evolved from a small side project to one of the most aesthetically pleasing, sustainably made goods on the makers scene today.

Make-Your-Own Experiences:

American Academy of Bookbinding, Telluride - Aiming to pass on the knowledge of bookbinding, this academy offers a chance to master this age-old skill with weeklong courses in binding, restoration, repair and preservation.

The Art of Cheese, Longmont - The Art of Cheese provides students with the opportunity to create an outstanding variety of cheeses to enjoy, whether at home alone or with family and friends.

Breckenridge Arts District: Ceramic Studio, Breckenridge - This studio offers clay hand-building classes that explore methods of working with and manipulating clay to create functional and decorative pieces.

Choke Cherry Tree, Pagosa Springs - Choke Cherry Tree offers confectionery classes where attendees can learn about chocolate making. Participants learn how chocolate is best prepared, handled and presented.

Cedar Ridge Ranch, Carbondale - Cedar Ridge Ranch offers workshops in alpaca fiber soap felting. Used as a natural exfoliant, the workshop walks you through the history, traditions and techniques of soap felting—all while you get to interact with the alpacas themselves.

Dogs & Stars Letterpress, Lafayette - Dogs & Stars is a small batch letterpress print shop in Old Town Lafayette. Its owner showcases his love for antique wood types and hosts private workshops.

Gatherhouse Glass Blowing, Frisco - During the glassblowing course, attendees will work alongside skilled craftsmen to transform their 2,000-degree molten glass into functional, modern art.

Rooted Apothecary, Gunnison - Rooted Apothecary makes homemade organic body care products. The body care brand invites guests to a two-day intensive discovering the plant species to study, harvest and distill.

Shalawalla Gallery, La Veta - Shalawalla Gallery offers batik classes to fit one’s individual needs and participants will learn basic dyeing and wax application, detailed tjanting work and layered batik dye painting techniques.

Small Acre Farm, Fort Collins - Visitors can learn the art and skill of fiber weaving at Small Acre Farm. This opportunity brings students close to the renewable, compostable, naturally absorbent, insulating, naturally mold and mildew resistant, water repellant, and fire retardant fiber.

Makers Events & Festivals:

Dairy Block, ‘Maker’s Breaks’, every other Wednesday, Denver - Dairy Block’s micro-district celebrates the maker and its community of retailers, chefs, creators and cocktail crafters. The block offers ongoing ‘Maker’s Breaks’ where the makers turn craft over into the hands of others in complimentary art stations.

Fine Arts Center (FAC), 100th Anniversary, events throughout 2019, Colorado Springs - Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the FAC is one of few multidiscipline arts institutions in the nation. To celebrate its centennial, the FAC is hosting a year’s worth of arts programming including art exhibitions celebrating instructors, one-act plays, en plein air and printmaking workshops.

2019 Colorado Spirits Trail Festival, May 17, 2019, Denver - Celebrate the second year of the Colorado Spirits Trail, now expanded to 61 Colorado craft distilleries. This festival will unite these distilleries in one place for one night with samples, cocktails, and live DJs.

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, June 12-15, 2019, Craig - Each year this event draws thousands to celebrate the one-of-a-kind artwork made by wood carvers from near and far. The event features food and craft vendors and a carving competition.

MARBLE/marble Symposium, July 2019, Marble - MARBLE/marble is a place where people of all ages and abilities carve marble in a non-competitive, culturally diverse atmosphere. Attendees can also wander through the blocks of marble scattered throughout the area.

Colorado Mountain Winefest, September 19-22, 2019, Palisade - The Colorado Mountain Winefest is the state’s largest and oldest wine festival with a grape stomp, live chef demos, and food and wine pairings.

