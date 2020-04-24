Colorado SIPA Names Acting Executive Director, Seeks Proposals for Executive Director Search Consultant

The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) Board of Directors names Catherine Kunst as acting executive director effective June 1, 2020. The Board has also issued an “Invitation for Proposal” for a consultant to help with an expedited search for the permanent Executive Director. Proposals are due May 1st.

To ensure continuity of high-quality service to SIPA’s customers during this time of transition, the acting Executive Director, Dr. Kunst, brings 7 years of experience as a senior SIPA executive serving as Chief Operating Officer, where she has overseen operations, finance, human resource functions, etc.

The Board of Directors encourages search consultants to respond to the “Invitation for Proposal” by May 1st. The optimal resource will assist the Board in attracting a qualified and diverse set of candidates and hiring the right Executive Director who will successfully direct this mission-based organization. Additional information may be found at https://sipa.colorado.gov/jobs.

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to provide Colorado one-stop access to electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.sipa.colorado.gov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005515/en/