Colorado Startup Launches Game-Changing Property Co-Buyer Platform

05/23/2019 | 07:35am EDT

05/23/2019 | 07:35am EDT

DENVER, Colo., May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HBU (Home Buyers Unite), a free property co-buyer platform is launching amidst the country's record increase in home prices. Founded in 2018, HBU is a national property co-buying service offering a new process to help property investors and home buyers purchase a primary or investment property.

Leena Bella Mayo

DENVER, Colo., May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HBU - HomeBuyersUnite.com - a free property co-buyer platform is launching amidst the country's record increase in home prices. Founded in 2018, HBU is a national property co-buying service offering a new process to help property investors and home buyers purchase a primary or investment property.

HBU offers background checks, co-buyer agreements, expert advice to avoid default, and access to lending services and real estate agents.

Buying with HBU helps buyers extend their resources and live richer, more fulfilling lives through property co-buying.

HBU benefits include:
* Free membership
* Access to real estate agents
* Background checks
* Expert advice to avoid default
* Co-Buyer equity agreements
* Lower down payments
* Credit repair referral resources
* No sensitive data storage
* Stronger market position.

"HBU was inspired by the countless hard-working Americans seeking to buy investment property or even a primary residence, but who cannot afford the property they desire, in the community of their choosing, on their own," notes Leena Bella Mayo, HBU Founder.

She continues, "Today's research shows, on average, 30 percent of working-age adults already live with a roommate who is not a family member, love interest or college age student, and that number jumps even higher in more expensive markets like L.A. where it is 45 percent. We have choices in the sharing economy, which includes options like Uber or taxi, Airbnb or hotel and now buy, rent or HBU."

HBU plans to launch in Colorado and then expand to the West, Central and East Coast in 2019 and 2020.

About HBU - Home Buyers Unite:

HBU (Home Buyers Unite), was founded in 2018 in Denver, Colorado and is a co-buying service provider offering a platform and new way to help property investors and homebuyers purchase property. HBU offers, background checks, lenders, agents, and co-buyer agreements with expert advice to avoid default.

HBU helps buyers extend their resources and live richer, more fulfilling lives through property co-buying. Buy with friends, co-workers, relatives, a significant other, or even a verified HBU member and start building your own wealth instead of someone else's!

For more information visit https://www.homebuyersunite.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/rah9qaTvVB4

Media Contact:
Leena Bella Mayo
Phone: 623-224-0842
Email: leenabella@homebuyersunite.com

News Source: HBU Home Buyers Unite

Related link: https://www.homebuyersunite.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/colorado-startup-launches-game-changing-property-co-buyer-platform/
