Colorado Takes Fall and Winter by Storm With New Events, Adventures, Lodging Offerings, Eateries and More
08/22/2018 | 11:51pm CEST
As the leaves begin to change, Colorado is coming to life with an impressive lineup of new activities, events, lodging offerings and culinary experiences for travelers to explore. Following is a sampling of what’s new. For more information and travel ideas, visit www.COLORADO.com.
New Events & Anniversaries:
Denver Welcomes the Grandoozy Music Festival, September 14-16, 2018: From the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, the new three-day Grandoozy Music Festival comes to Denver and features headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder.
Arapahoe Basin to Open New Terrain: A-Basin is set to complete the two-year process of opening the expanded Beavers and Steep Gullies areas for the 2018-19 season with a total of 468 acres of new terrain.
Snowmass Begins Major Base Village Redevelopment: Snowmass Base Village is a $600 million mountain-resort development. Completion of the first phase of construction, is slated for November 2018, and includes the new Limelight Hotel, ski-in/ski-out residences, a public events plaza and a community building.
Steamboat Offers New On-Mountain Dining Experiences: This winter, the base area restaurant and bar experience at Steamboat will be transformed with the debut of Timber & Torch. Taking the food truck to new levels, Steamboat also announces the Taco Beast, an on-mountain, roaming snowcat redefining “slopeside” dining.
Snowmass Welcomes New Limelight Hotel: The new Limelight Hotel Snowmass will feature 99 hotel rooms plus a new restaurant, a children’s game area as well as a five-story climbing wall that will be open to the public and the largest of its kind in the state.
Origin Red Rocks Opens in Golden: The official hotel partner to the world-renowned music venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Origin Red Rocks is a 124-room pet-friendly hotel providing transportation to and from Red Rocks; complimentary mountain bikes; yoga mats and exercise bikes in-room; and more.
The Oxford Hotel Unveils New Renovation in Denver: The Oxford Hotel - Denver’s most historic hotel in the heart of the LoDo district – recently completed a major renovation designed to celebrate the hotel’s rich past while enhancing the authentic urban experience.
The Source Hotel & Markethall Opens in Denver’s River North: This 100-room hotel is located next to the popular Source culinary marketplace in Denver’s hip RiNo (River North) district. Celebrating the utilitarian and industrial history of the RiNo district, The Source Hotel vendors are 100 percent independent.
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek to Offer Powder Day Package: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is offering guests a special “powder day” treat for those days when fresh snow awaits on the slopes. Guests can opt-in for a dedicated wakeup call letting them know pow is in store for the day.
Food and Beverage Offerings:
Dairy Block Micro-District Opens in Denver: Dairy Block is Denver’s newest micro-district, offering a progressive experience of curated shopping, dining and drinking destinations in a historic block that once housed the Windsor Dairy.
Narrative to Open in Denver: Delivering a new topic of conversation, and a place to hold that exchange, Narrative is set to open in Denver’s iconic Cherry Creek neighborhood in September 2018 and will offer storied food and drink under the direction of Chef Paul Nagan.
Masa Coming to Broomfield: Masa is a modern Mexican cocina from Denver’s acclaimed Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group and features contemporary Mexican fare rooted in traditional flavors.
Mila Restaurant to Open in Denver: Mila is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from Denver’s acclaimed Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group featuring colorful cuisine, including house-made pasta, pizzas, and more.