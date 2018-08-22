Colorado Takes Fall and Winter by Storm With New Events, Adventures, Lodging Offerings, Eateries and More

Denver, CO, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

As the leaves begin to change, Colorado is coming to life with an impressive lineup of new activities, events, lodging offerings and culinary experiences for travelers to explore. Following is a sampling of what’s new. For more information and travel ideas, visit www.COLORADO.com.

New Events & Anniversaries:

Denver Welcomes the Grandoozy Music Festival, September 14-16, 2018: From the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, the new three-day Grandoozy Music Festival comes to Denver and features headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder.

Lost Art Revival Festival Comes to Steamboat, September 17-21, 2018: Steamboat Creates is launching the new week-long Lost Art Revival Festival celebrating Steamboat Springs’ western heritage, unique natural setting and recent designation as a certified Colorado Creative District.

Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering Celebrates its 30th Anniversary, October 4-7, 2018: This event celebrates the lifeways of rural people by creating the "campfire" around which anyone with an interest can come to share in the appreciation of the culture and traditions unique to the West.

Dior: From Paris to the World Debuts at The Denver Art Museum, November 18, 2018 – March 3, 2019: The Denver Art Museum will host the U.S. debut of the renowned exhibition, Dior: From Paris to the World, this fall. Surveying more than 70 years of the House of Dior’s legacy and influence, the exhibit features a selection of 150 haute couture dresses, accessories, photos, original sketches and archival material.

The Ice Castles Return to Dillon, December 2018-March 2019: The impressive Ice Castle in Dillon is perfect for all ages and features tall walls and turrets, slides, interactive features, colorful lighting and live entertainment.

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park Celebrates in 90th Anniversary in 2019: The Royal Gorge Bridge in Canon City, the highest suspension bridge in America, will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2019.

Explore the History of Colorado’s 10th Mountain Division with Professional Skier Chris Anthony, January 18-21, 2019: The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon will host an exclusive ski weekend with professional skier Chris Anthony to celebrate the incredible history of Colorado’s 10th Mountain Division Ski Troopers.

Fat Bike World Championships Return to Crested Butte, January 23-27, 2019:Throughout this event, participants riding fat bikes – mountain bikes equipped with wide 4-inch-plus tires for riding on soft surfaces (i.e. snow) – tackle race courses, ski runs and winter singletrack.

New Attractions & Activities:

Breckenridge Nordic Center Offers Luxurious New Nordic Snowcat Adventures: Breckenridge Nordic Center takes nighttime exploration to a whole luxurious level with newly-offered nightly Nordic Snowcat Adventures.

Cave of the Winds Mountain Park Opens New Via Ferrata in Manitou Springs: During this two-hour guided rock climbing adventure at Cave of the Winds, guests scale mountains that are miles above the canyon floor.

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum Re-Opens in Vail: The Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum re-opened in summer 2018 after a year-long, $2.6M renovation.

Colorado Sky Trek Opens in Clear Creek Canyon: The new Colorado Sky Trek aerial park at the Colorado Adventure Center in Clear Creek Canyon offers a three-story labyrinth of ropes, wobbly bridges, a floating raft and other elements.

Grand Lake Named a Colorado Creative District: Grand Lake has been designated a Colorado Creative District and is home to the new Rocky Mountain Wooden Boat School.

Rockin’ K Jeep Rentals Offers New Winter Jeeping Experience in Ouray: Rockin' K Jeep Rentals will provide a new winter Jeeping experience to explore the area’s many maintained winter roads and trails.

Snow Mountain Ranch to Offer Intro to Backcountry A/T Skiing this Winter: Snow Mountain Ranch, is offering a backcountry ski program perfect for beginners that will focus on how to use modern A/T (Alpine/Touring) equipment, avalanche safety, backcountry travel and more.

Summit Huts to Open New Winter-Only Hut: After more than a decade of planning, the Summit Hut Association announced a new winter-only hut, "The Sisters Cabin" will open early winter 2018.

Ski Resort News

Arapahoe Basin to Open New Terrain: A-Basin is set to complete the two-year process of opening the expanded Beavers and Steep Gullies areas for the 2018-19 season with a total of 468 acres of new terrain.

Beaver Creek’s Ski School to Open New Haymeadow Park Learning Area: With the debut of Haymeadow Park, Beaver Creek will have the most dedicated learning terrain in the state of Colorado.

Discover Breckenridge's High Alpine in The Hands of A Breck Guide: This winter, skiers and riders can chase new terrain and make the mountain theirs with a dedicated guide through the Breck Ski & Snowboard School’s newest guided experience.

Crested Butte Launches Wednesdays with Wendy Ski Clinics: World Champion and Olympic skier, Wendy Fisher, will host clinics catering to intermediate and advanced skiers.

Monarch Mountain to Debut New Tubing Hill: Monarch Mountain will open a new 450-foot snow tubing hill in the area below the Ramble On and Little Mo runs this winter.

Purgatory Resort to Open New Mountain Coaster: Purgatory Resort in Durango will feature a new mountain coaster that will be accessible right from the base area and will operate during both winter and summer seasons.

Snowmass Begins Major Base Village Redevelopment: Snowmass Base Village is a $600 million mountain-resort development. Completion of the first phase of construction, is slated for November 2018, and includes the new Limelight Hotel, ski-in/ski-out residences, a public events plaza and a community building.

Steamboat Offers New On-Mountain Dining Experiences: This winter, the base area restaurant and bar experience at Steamboat will be transformed with the debut of Timber & Torch. Taking the food truck to new levels, Steamboat also announces the Taco Beast, an on-mountain, roaming snowcat redefining “slopeside” dining.

Upgrades at The Meadows Beginners Area in Telluride: The Meadows, Telluride’s popular beginner area, was recently upgraded into a world-class learning space.

Winter Park Ski Resort to Debut Nearly $30M in Improvements: Upgrades at Winter Park Resort will get skiers and snowboarders up the mountain faster with its new energy saving 10-person gondola that will increase uphill capacity to 3,600 guests per hour.

New Lodging Properties and Major Renovations:

Gaylord Rockies To Open in Aurora: Located near Denver International Airport, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center will open in late 2018.

The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop Comes to Denver’s Cherry Creek Neighborhood: Located in the heart of Denver’s iconic Cherry Creek neighborhood, the sophisticated, 201-room, modern Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop will open in September 2018.

Snowmass Welcomes New Limelight Hotel: The new Limelight Hotel Snowmass will feature 99 hotel rooms plus a new restaurant, a children’s game area as well as a five-story climbing wall that will be open to the public and the largest of its kind in the state.

Origin Red Rocks Opens in Golden: The official hotel partner to the world-renowned music venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Origin Red Rocks is a 124-room pet-friendly hotel providing transportation to and from Red Rocks; complimentary mountain bikes; yoga mats and exercise bikes in-room; and more.

The Oxford Hotel Unveils New Renovation in Denver: The Oxford Hotel - Denver’s most historic hotel in the heart of the LoDo district – recently completed a major renovation designed to celebrate the hotel’s rich past while enhancing the authentic urban experience.

Red Mountain Alpine Lodge to Open in Rugged San Juan Mountains: Red Mountain Alpine Lodge will serve as the ultimate year-round backcountry accommodation for discerning clientele seeking to be on the doorstep of Colorado’s ultimate outdoor playground.

New SCP Hotel Comes To Colorado Springs: An abbreviation for "Soul Community Planet," SPC Hotel will open in Colorado Springs this fall. The hotel focuses on holistic hospitality from the inside out.

The Source Hotel & Markethall Opens in Denver’s River North: This 100-room hotel is located next to the popular Source culinary marketplace in Denver’s hip RiNo (River North) district. Celebrating the utilitarian and industrial history of the RiNo district, The Source Hotel vendors are 100 percent independent.

The Stanley Hotel Unveils New $10 Million Pavilion Amphitheater in Estes Park: The Pavilion stands as one of Northern Colorado’s most unique venues and features a 300-seat indoor/outdoor Amphitheatre.

Strata Integrated Wellness Center Launches at Garden of the Gods: Strata Integrated Wellness Spa at Garden of the Gods will draw upon Colorado Springs and Garden of the Gods’ history as a wellness destination to offer whole life health.

Viceroy Snowmass Completes Major Property Enhancement: The Viceroy Snowmass completed a $4 million enhancement of the property, which includes a lobby refresh, brand new fitness center and yoga studio and the new restaurant TORO Kitchen & Lounge.

Unique Lodging Packages & Experiences:

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail to Launch New Back Bowl Tour and First Chair Ski Concierge Experience: Guests of the Four Seasons Resort Vail can enjoy an exclusive tour of Vail’s legendary bowls with a local celebrity. The Four Seasons is also offering a First Chair with a Ski Concierge experience exclusively for guests.

The Hotel Telluride Offers New Fall “Mining or Bust” Package: The Hotel Telluride is offering a new and exclusive “Mining or Bust, Telluride Ghost Town History” package that includes accommodations, breakfast, admission to the Telluride Historical Museum and a guided 4x4 tour.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek to Offer Powder Day Package: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is offering guests a special “powder day” treat for those days when fresh snow awaits on the slopes. Guests can opt-in for a dedicated wakeup call letting them know pow is in store for the day.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

Dairy Block Micro-District Opens in Denver: Dairy Block is Denver’s newest micro-district, offering a progressive experience of curated shopping, dining and drinking destinations in a historic block that once housed the Windsor Dairy.

New Eateries Open at The Exchange in Fort Collins: The Exchange, an innovative new development in Old Town is opening new eateries including the, Fort Collins Donut Company, Vatos Tacos and Tequila, Churn, Steamies Burger Bar, Chick’n Cone, Copper Muse Distillery and Infinite Monkey Theorem.

Fort Collins’ Farm Fusion Offers New Classes: A popular Fort Collins food truck, Farm Fusion recently expanded and now offers fun classes in its teaching kitchen.

Narrative to Open in Denver: Delivering a new topic of conversation, and a place to hold that exchange, Narrative is set to open in Denver’s iconic Cherry Creek neighborhood in September 2018 and will offer storied food and drink under the direction of Chef Paul Nagan.

Masa Coming to Broomfield: Masa is a modern Mexican cocina from Denver’s acclaimed Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group and features contemporary Mexican fare rooted in traditional flavors.

Mila Restaurant to Open in Denver: Mila is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from Denver’s acclaimed Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group featuring colorful cuisine, including house-made pasta, pizzas, and more.

James Beard Award-winning chef, Alon Shaya to Open Safta in Denver: Alon Shaya will open Safta inside The Source Hotel bringing his modern Israeli cuisine to Denver.

The Tunnel is Telluride’s Newest Speakeasy: Telluride's new speakeasy-inspired restaurant, The Tunnel, requires a password to enter, and the theme-based menu changes every two weeks.

