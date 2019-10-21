Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colorado drops out of states' fight to stop Sprint, T-Mobile merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 11:35am EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colorado has decided to drop out of an effort by state attorneys general to T-Mobile US merger with Sprint in exchange for 2,000 jobs, the Colorado attorney general's office said in a statement.

The lawsuit led by New York against the firms and their parent companies Softbank Group Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG, argues the deal will hike consumer prices. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.31% 15.982 Delayed Quote.7.50%
T-MOBILE US 0.81% 82.26 Delayed Quote.28.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pBank of America on Pace for Highest Close Since September 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:08pAmerican dream ski hill to transform into community mural
GL
12:07pAirtel Africa announces partnership with Ecobank Group to allow Airtel Money customers to improve their access to mobile financial services
AQ
12:07pBONHEUR : Invitation to presentation of 3 Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
12:06pALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : adds two new leases comprising 4,400 sqm in Hamburg and Stuttgart
PU
12:06pCFT S P A : Internal Dealing 21.10.2019
PU
12:06pSTOCKLAND : Kate McKenzie to join Stockland Board of Directors
PU
12:06pSTOCKLAND : on track with solid first quarter results
PU
12:06pSTOCKLAND : launches new townhomes at Aura from $375000
PU
12:06pSESA S P A : 21 October 2019 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group