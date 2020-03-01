Log in
Colorectal Cancer the Second Leading Cause of Cancer Death in Canada, and It Is Touching Younger Canadians More Often Than You Know

03/01/2020 | 04:46pm EST

Colorectal Cancer Canada “Gives A Shit” about you! www.giveashitnow.ca

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and what better time to support those touched by colorectal cancer and to spread the message that it is Preventable, Treatable, and Beatable!

Colorectal cancer may touch you, your family members, or a friend and it remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada. No matter if you are male or female, young or old, you could be at risk for colorectal cancer. One in 14 men and one in 18 women are expected to develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime. Last year alone, 26,300 Canadians were diagnosed with the disease.

Despite these staggering statistics, colorectal cancer is preventable in most cases and is highly treatable and curable in 90% of the cases when caught early. Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) wants you to know that colorectal cancer screening for average-risk Canadians starts at age 50 and is a simple, quick, and non-invasive stool test known as a fecal immunochemical test “FIT” that is simply done at home. Don’t delay speaking to your doctor about your risk of developing colorectal cancer and about screening options. It could save your life or that of a loved one!

This year to encourage Canadians 50 years and older of average risk to do the “FIT” test CCC created a provocative campaign where you can not only remind your loved ones that you “give a shit” about them, but also receive a free luxury “give a shit” (GAS) gift box with a minimum donation of $25 dollars to the CCC. Check out www.giveashitnow.ca to learn all about this fun way to encourage others to get screened… and save lives!

“We want to show Canadians that we care about their health and that together we can save many more lives from colorectal cancer by enhancing our efforts in awareness, primary prevention, and colorectal cancer screening through the provincial screening programs. That is why we launched this provocative campaign www.giveashitnow.ca during Colorectal Cancer March Awareness Month,” said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of CCC.

Colorectal cancer incidence and death rates are slowly falling among adults aged 50 and over due to improved screening and better treatments, however, they continue to climb among younger Canadians for reasons yet to be determined? Research comparing age groups of different generations have revealed that people born around 1990 have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer of those born in 1950. “In addition to this increased risk, younger patients are often diagnosed at a later stage because they ignore the signs and symptoms and their physicians don’t necessarily suspect cancer at a young age,” said Mr. Stein.

To engage young Canadians, CCC provides colorectal cancer information and support services tailored to their specific needs through its Never Too Young Program. While the disease remains more common among adults aged 50 and older, CCC is urging all Canadians to learn about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer, be aware of their family history, understand personal risk factors for the disease and be informed of available screening options.

Speak to your health care provider if you experience any of the following signs and symptoms:

  • Changes in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool, that last longer than four weeks
  • Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool
  • Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain
  • A feeling that your bowel doesn't empty completely
  • Weakness or fatigue
  • Unexplained weight loss

It is important to know your family’s health history since your risk of developing colorectal cancer increases if a first-degree family member (a parent, sibling, or child) or several family members have had colon or rectal cancer before the age of 50.

CCC recommends avoiding the following lifestyle factors that may increase your risk of colorectal cancer:

  • A diet high in fat and red or processed meat and low in fiber
  • A sedentary lifestyle
  • Smoking
  • Alcohol use
  • Obesity

About colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer - cancer of the colon or rectum - is the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in Canada. Though highly preventable and curable when detected early, an estimated 26,300 Canadians were diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year and about 9,500 Canadians sadly died from it. One in 14 men and one in 18 women are expected to develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime.

About CCC

Colorectal Cancer Canada is the country’s leading not-for-profit charitable organization committed to increasing awareness and educating Canadians about colorectal cancer, supporting patients and their families and advocating on their behalf.

By supporting CCC, not only are you joining the fight against cancer, you are helping CCC develop life-saving programs and support for patients across the country who struggle to meet the many challenges of this disease. Get behind their behind!

For more information about additional CCC programs, please refer to the following resources:

Colorectal Cancer Canada Website: www.colorectalcancercanada.com
Colorectal Cancer Canada Facebook: Colorectal Cancer Canada
Colorectal Cancer Canada Twitter: @coloncanada
Colorectal Cancer Canada Instagram: @coloncanada
Foods That Fight Cancer Instagram: @foodsthatfightcancer

For up-to-date information on colorectal cancer, call us toll-free at 1.877.50.COLON (26566) to order free copies of helpful educational materials.


© Business Wire 2020
