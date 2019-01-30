Columbia Capital Leads Majority Recapitalization of CPG, Merging It with Canara

CPG
announced today that funds managed by Columbia
Capital, a private equity firm focused on internet infrastructure,
enterprise IT, and mobility, with over $3B in fund commitments raised,
will acquire a majority interest in the company and merge them with Canara,
a Columbia Capital portfolio company. The transaction will provide CPG
with increased access to capital in support of its aggressive growth
strategy, while the merger will allow CPG to leverage Canara’s
proprietary predictive analytics software and expand their cutting-edge
capabilities in the data center industry. The newly formed entity will
operate under the CPG company name and Tom Mertz, former CEO of Canara,
will serve as CEO. CPG Managing Partners Gerry Jepson and Anthony Rizzo
will remain material shareholders and continue to manage day-to-day
operations of their existing business units.
“We have been looking for a world-class service organization to support
the ongoing growth of Canara’s predictive analytics platform,” said
Patrick Hendy, partner at Columbia Capital. “CPG’s long-standing
reputation for excellent service, combined with their strong management
team and focus on partnerships, made them the perfect choice. To this
end, CPG’s Managing Partners, Gerry Jepson and Anthony Rizzo, will play
an integral role in the new senior management team and have been named
Presidents of their respective divisions.”
“When Columbia Capital acquired Canara in 2012, we developed a strategic
plan to leverage our proprietary technology platform supported by
world-class services,” says Tom Mertz, CEO. “At Canara, we’ve had
tremendous success applying our predictive technology to batteries then
leveraging our service platform to more effectively manage battery
assets. With this merger, we will expand beyond batteries; fully
realizing our strategic vision to leverage our technology to better
design, build and operate the data centers of the future. It’s a very
exciting time for all of us.”
“Columbia Capital has a proven track record of success and expertise in
the data center category and their backing will allow us to deliver
products and services that will take both CPG and our customers to the
next level,” says Gerry Jepson. “Leveraging Canara’s proprietary
predictive analytics software will enable us to take advantage of the
industry trends in AI and Big Data to optimize our service offerings and
maximize the benefits to our partners.”
“This recapitalization will enable us to continue to fund the
exponential growth CPG has been experiencing over the past several
years,” adds Anthony Rizzo. “We’ve just scratched the surface of the
potential in this industry and this move positions CPG to help reshape
the global data center industry.”
The newly formed company will be headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia. www.CPGbeyondthecloud.com
About CPG: Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, CPG is at the heart of
the data center industry. CPG experts are the innovators for
cutting-edge data center and cloud solutions. For 20 years, CPG has been
providing full-lifecycle, mission-critical infrastructure solutions to
some of the world’s most demanding companies by combining and applying
the latest facilities infrastructure power, cooling, security and
controls at all scales and densities, including modular and hyperscale. www.CPGbeyondthecloud.com.
About Canara: With over 20 years of experience in the data center
industry, Canara is a leading provider of predictive analytics and
battery asset management services. Canara Critical Power Analytics helps
data centers across the globe maximize uptime and ensure efficient asset
management of critical backup power systems. Canara Battery Services
offers full turnkey battery services. Together, Canara's seasoned team
of critical power analysts and field services team provide unmatched
visibility and intelligence into essential operations in order to detect
potential threats, prevent problems and protect assets. Headquartered in
Atlanta and with a West Coast hub in San Rafael, California, Canara’s
customers include leading global companies such as Equinix, Cyxtera,
Digital Realty Trust, Cologix, and Fidelity Investments. For more
information, please visit www.canara.com
and follow @Canara on Twitter.
