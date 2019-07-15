Log in
Columbia Care Begins Trading in the United States on the OTCQX Market Under the Ticker Symbol COLXF

07/15/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Columbia Care Inc. (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) (NEO: CCHW, OTCQX: COLXF), one of the largest fully-integrated operators in the global medical cannabis industry with licenses across the US and the EU, is pleased to announce that its US dollar denominated shares will begin trading in the United States on the OTCQX® Best Market (“QTCQX”) under the symbol "COLXF" effective today. The OTCQX Market is operated by OTC Markets Group.

"Columbia Care is excited to join the OTCQX Best Market and begin trading in the United States with a USD denominated share. Our ability to meet the high financial and governance standards that OTCQX demands is a testament to the integrity of our team and the quality of the company we have built,” stated Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer of Columbia Care. “Columbia Care continues to deliver innovative products and services to its growing base of patients and consumers through our proprietary high-touch, patient-centric, data-driven model and as we aggressively grow operations across the US and Europe, it is important for investors to have access to increased liquidity, transparency and an opportunity to share in our success. This addresses one of the most significant areas of inquiry from US institutions and individual investors and gives buyers the ability to trade our shares in US dollars. Trading on the OTCQX is another step in our evolution as we establish Columbia Care as a global leader in the cannabis industry.”

Through its OTC Link ATS, OTC Markets Group allows investors in COLXF to buy and sell securities in an efficient manner, through the US retail or online brokerage firm of their choice. Additionally, market data and company information are available through their website and data feeds. For more information regarding trading on the OTCQX, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.


© Business Wire 2019
