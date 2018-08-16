Log in
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts : Gas service interrupted for 250 customers in Lawrence

08/16/2018 | 04:56pm EDT

Natural gas service was interrupted this afternoon to approximately 250 customers in the City of Lawrence due to a hit line by a third party.

Power and gas have been shut off in the affected area while we conduct the investigation and our crews begin repairs. We are working with Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence Fire Department.

Once repairs have been completed, crews will begin the process of restoring service to individual homes.

We will go door-to-door to complete this work and will leave notification to contact us if no one is home. Please call 800-688-6160 if you have any questions. Learn more about how we restore gas service.

Please share this information with your neighbors. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience while we restore service.

Disclaimer

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:55:04 UTC
