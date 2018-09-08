Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : partners with South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM) to help maintain community gardens

In alignment with Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's commitment to environmental sustainability, nearly a dozen Columbia Gas employees joined SHIM at the Whitehall Presbyterian Church to help clean, maintain, and harvest the non-profit's community garden. SHIM is a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and other services to those in need throughout the South Hills.

'We're grateful to have a partnership with Columbia Gas,' stated SHIM's gardener Becky Henninger. 'So many people benefit by the work done by SHIM, but it requires a lot of help from volunteers.' Each month the produce grown in the community gardens is distributed to approximately 1,700 people, 35% which are children.

'SHIM is a fantastic organization,' stated Pipeline Safety Public Awareness Specialist, Matt Miceli. 'Working in the garden was a good experience, I got to learn some new gardening tips all awhile making a difference in my community which means most.'

For 50 years SHIM has been helping those in need by meeting basic needs, achieving self-sufficiency, and building family and community. Last year, SHIM served more than 4,000 people, with the ongoing mission to help as many neighbors in need as possible. To make a difference individuals can volunteer or donate by visiting www.shimcares.org.