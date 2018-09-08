Log in
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : partners with South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM) to help maintain community gardens

09/08/2018 | 04:42am CEST

In alignment with Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's commitment to environmental sustainability, nearly a dozen Columbia Gas employees joined SHIM at the Whitehall Presbyterian Church to help clean, maintain, and harvest the non-profit's community garden. SHIM is a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and other services to those in need throughout the South Hills.

'We're grateful to have a partnership with Columbia Gas,' stated SHIM's gardener Becky Henninger. 'So many people benefit by the work done by SHIM, but it requires a lot of help from volunteers.' Each month the produce grown in the community gardens is distributed to approximately 1,700 people, 35% which are children.

'SHIM is a fantastic organization,' stated Pipeline Safety Public Awareness Specialist, Matt Miceli. 'Working in the garden was a good experience, I got to learn some new gardening tips all awhile making a difference in my community which means most.'

For 50 years SHIM has been helping those in need by meeting basic needs, achieving self-sufficiency, and building family and community. Last year, SHIM served more than 4,000 people, with the ongoing mission to help as many neighbors in need as possible. To make a difference individuals can volunteer or donate by visiting www.shimcares.org.


Columbia Gas is committed to investing in the communities where we deliver natural gas. To learn more about Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's dedication to giving back to the community visit www.columbiagaspa.com/givingback.

Disclaimer

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 02:41:01 UTC
