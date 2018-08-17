Log in
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : to Begin Pipeline Upgrade Project on Belrose Avenue in Dormont Borough

08/17/2018

Natural gas customers in Dormont Borough, Allegheny County, will soon benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement project that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come.

Starting August 20, Columbia Gas will replace more than 900 feet of underground pipe along Belrose Avenue. Work is expected to last through early Fall, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday work possible. During working hours, Belrose Avenue between Potomac Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue will be closed. However, access will remain open to the Potomac Avenue T Station parking lot and to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.

Information on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's commitment to safety, including the importance of calling 811 before you dig, home and appliance safety, and steps to take if you smell natural gas can be found at www.ColumbiaGasPA.com

About Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

Media Contact:
Lee Gierczynski 1-724-416-6015
lgierczynski@nisource.com

Disclaimer

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:05:01 UTC
