Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : to Begin Pipeline Upgrade Project to Benefit Customers in Green Tree

08/27/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Natural gas customers in Green Tree, Allegheny County, will soon benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement project that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come.

Starting in late August, Columbia Gas will replace more than 1,060 feet of underground pipe along East Manilla Avenue. Work is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with temporary lane restrictions possible during working hours.

The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.

Information on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's commitment to safety, including the importance of calling 811 before you dig, home and appliance safety, and steps to take if you smell natural gas can be found at www.ColumbiaGasPA.com

About Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

Media Contact:
Lee Gierczynski 1-724-416-6015
lgierczynski@nisource.com

Disclaimer

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 21:46:05 UTC
