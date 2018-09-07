Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : to Begin Pipeline Upgrade Project to Benefit Customers in the Borough of Berlin, Somerset County

Natural gas customers in the Borough of Berlin, Somerset County, will soon benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement project that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come.

Starting in mid-September, Columbia Gas will replace 3,000 feet of underground pipe impacting customers on parts of Main Street.

Work is expected to last through November, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with temporary lane restrictions or road closures possible during working hours. Weekend work also is possible.

The construction work will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.

Information on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's commitment to safety, including the importance of calling 811 before you dig, home and appliance safety, and steps to take if you smell natural gas can be found at www.ColumbiaGasPA.com

