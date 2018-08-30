Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : to Perform Night Work on Bute Road in Uniontown, Fayette County

As part of a natural gas pipeline installation project, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is working at night on Bute Road in Uniontown, PA. Work is expected to last through the beginning of October, weather permitting and will take place Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with temporary lane restrictions and closures possible during working hours.

Motorists that encounter road work can follow these simple tips to ensure their safety and the safety of road crews:

When approaching a construction work zone, obey flaggers who may signal you to stop or slow down. Drivers who disobey a flagger may be cited.

Pay attention to and obey all signage posted in a construction work zone.

Motorists are required by law to use headlights when traveling through a work zone. Remember to turn headlights on when traveling in work zones, even during daylight hours.

Reduce your speed and double your following distance. Always travel at or below the posted speed for the work zone.

Stay alert and do not drive distracted - do not eat or use cell phones, computer devices, or car audio systems when driving in construction zones.